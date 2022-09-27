When Kanye West compares his breakup with Kim Kardashian to the death of Elizabeth II

In an Instagram “story”, Kanye West compared his breakup with Kim Kardashian to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Kanye West still doesn’t seem to have turned the page. In an Instagram “story”, the American musician once again mentioned his divorce from Kim Kardashian, which he compared this time to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. “LONDON, I UNDERSTAND WHAT YOU FEEL”, wrote the interpreter of “Stronger” this Sunday. “I ALSO LOST MY QUEEN.”

Since their breakup, which dates back to February 2021, Kanye West has multiplied attacks on Kim Kardashian while begging her to give their love story a chance. When the businesswoman was in a relationship with Pete Davidson, the 45-year-old rapper, suffering from bipolar disorder, violently attacked the comedian from “Saturday Night Live” to the point that he had to undergo therapy. Kanye West even announced the death of the young comedian by sharing a fictitious front page of the “New York Times”.

What’s next after this ad

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, divorced for almost seven months, had four children: North (9 years old), Saint (6 years old), Chicago (4 years old) and Psalm (3 years old).