Entertainment

When Kanye West compares his breakup with Kim Kardashian to the death of Elizabeth II

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 41 1 minute read

In an Instagram “story”, Kanye West compared his breakup with Kim Kardashian to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Kanye West still doesn’t seem to have turned the page. In an Instagram “story”, the American musician once again mentioned his divorce from Kim Kardashian, which he compared this time to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. “LONDON, I UNDERSTAND WHAT YOU FEEL”, wrote the interpreter of “Stronger” this Sunday. “I ALSO LOST MY QUEEN.”

Since their breakup, which dates back to February 2021, Kanye West has multiplied attacks on Kim Kardashian while begging her to give their love story a chance. When the businesswoman was in a relationship with Pete Davidson, the 45-year-old rapper, suffering from bipolar disorder, violently attacked the comedian from “Saturday Night Live” to the point that he had to undergo therapy. Kanye West even announced the death of the young comedian by sharing a fictitious front page of the “New York Times”.

What’s next after this ad

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, divorced for almost seven months, had four children: North (9 years old), Saint (6 years old), Chicago (4 years old) and Psalm (3 years old).

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 41 1 minute read

Related Articles

Jennette McCurdy reveals to Drew Barrymore if she wants to have children | sets

1 min ago

Brad Pitt would be starting a relationship with Emily Ratajkwoski – People – Culture

12 mins ago

Megan Fox wears cropped pants and bucket hat to match MGK in Milan: photos

23 mins ago

They were also victims of violence

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button