when Keanu Reeves’ answer made the web fall in love

What happens when we die? This was the existential question posed by Stephen Colbert to Keanu Reeves during a guest on his show for the promotion of John Wick 3 – Parabellum. The conductor in all probability would have expected a more light-hearted response, a vigorous “boh”, a silence full of embarrassment; and instead, the star, after thinking “right” for a few seconds, launched into the following answer: “I only know that the people who love us miss us”.

An extremely simple replica but capable of arousing the emotion of the audience present in the studio and, at the same time, the approval of Colbert, who decided to end the interview with a sincere handshake with the actor, firm and full of ‘admiration.

YOU CAN ENJOY THE VIDEO OF KEANU REEVES'S RESPONSE HERE.

The video of Reeves’ statement soon went viral on Twitter, being accompanied and flooded by a flood of appreciations addressed, needless to say, to the beloved and popular actor. “Keanu Reeves’ incredibly sincere and profound answer to the question of what happens when we die is why he must be protected at all costs”, tweeted for example @ nicknaranjo1, which was followed by the intervention of another fan, @jimiecheng: “What happens when we die? The atheist: “We become dust”. The believer: “Let’s go to Heaven or Hell”. Here is what Keanu Reeves replied “, and so on. In short, it must be said: great Keanu!

Directed by Chad Stahelski, we remember that John Wick 3 boasts a cast that also includes Laurence Fishburne (Bowery King), Ian McShane (Winston), Lance Reddick (Charon), Halle Berry (Sofia), Mark Dacascos (Zero), Asia Kate Dillon (The Judge), Anjelica Huston (Director) , Saïd Taghmaoui (the Regent), Jason Mantzoukas (Tick Tock Man), Robin Lord Taylor (Administrator), Jerome Flynn (Berrada), Randall Duk Kim (Doc), Roger Yuan (Huang), Tiger Hu Chen (Triad), Silvio Simac (The Muscle), Boban Marjanović (Ernest).

Here the official synopsis:

John Wick is on the run for two reasons: a $ 14 million bounty and for breaking one of the fundamental rules, killing someone inside the Continental Hotel. The victim was in fact a member of the Great Table who had placed the bounty on him. John should have already been eliminated, but the manager of the Hotel Continental gives him an hour before officially declaring him “excommunicated”. John will have to try to stay alive, fighting and killing, looking for a way out of New York City.

