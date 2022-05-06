When Kylie Jenner returned a package to her sister Kourtney Kardashian because a sex toy was missing!

Facebook

Twitter

Messenger

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

The kardashians and the Jenners have always been at the forefront of drama, intentionally or not, making it a trending topic of discussion almost always. The sisters do not hesitate to talk about everything, even if the subject is taboo. A few years ago, Kylie Jenner nearly sent a package of Poosh back to Kourtney Kardashian when she discovered that the vibrator was missing from the package.

For the uninitiated, Kylie has been focusing on her family lately as her second child, whose name has yet to be revealed, was born a few weeks ago. She was previously seen on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet where she wore a white dress which she gave a unique urban touch with a patterned white head covering. The word “off” printed just below the neckline of her dress was also a unique idea that made her look stand out from the crowd.

In 2019, all Jenners and Kardashians received a special promotional package from Kourtney Kardashian, which launched a new product under its Poosh label. According to Cosmopolitan, Kylie Jenner also received a box and she seemed pretty excited to unbox it all. As soon as she read the little index finger that was in the packet, her face visibly sagged when she realized the vibrator was missing.

” Thank you very much to Poosh and Kourtney for this box of dreams, I can’t wait to open it, what do we have in there? “began Kylie Jenner.

She paused before continuing and was then heard to say, “Umm…you didn’t send me a vibrator?” “.

Kylie Jenner also reportedly joked about sending the package back just because there was no vibrator. “Hmm, Kourtney, I think you forgot to put some stuff in there, so I’ll send that back and we’ll try again,” she allegedly said.