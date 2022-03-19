When La Volpe humiliated Hugo Sánchez in Atlante: You are a descendant

Midtime Editorial

It’s probably the fiercest rivalry between Mexican soccer charactersthey can’t stand it even in painting and although they are no longer so relevant in the current scene, there is no doubt that Hugo Sanchez and Ricardo La Volpe They are two historical figures who do not miss the opportunity to land on each other.

There have been many and well-documented clashes in front of the cameras for decades, but what not many remember is that La Volpe and Hugo Sánchez coincided at Atlante in the 1994-95 season, where the following occurred anecdote told by Bigotón himself in ESPN some time ago.

The day that La Volpe left Hugo Sánchez silent

Ricardo Antonio was the coach of the Colts and the Pentapichichi arrived at the club as a star reinforcement after spending a year with the Spanish Rayo Vallecano, where he went down and that was the subject of a signal in front of all his teammates by the Argentine.

“He was my player in Atlante and made the mistake of comparing my Atlante with Rayo Vallecano. In front of all the players, including Miguel Herrera, Luis Miguel Salvador and Memo Cantú who can confirm this, I told Hugo Sánchez: ‘How come you compare Lightning to Atlante! You went downhill with Rayo’“recalled the Argentine strategist.

“We came from being champions in Mexico of the 1992-1993 Season and the gentleman came from having descended in Spain. He had already been to America and nothing happened, he went to Rayo Vallecano to descend and supposedly comes to solve Atlante, for God’s sake, “he added.

That was the Sánchez Márquez’s only campaign as an Atlanticistsince in the summer of 1995 he went to play for Linzer in Austria, to later be in the United States with the Dallas Burn and retire from the courts with Club Celaya along with Emilio Butragueño and Míchel, his former teammates at Real Madrid, in 1997.

