When Lionel Messi and Franck Ribéry meet on vacation in Ibiza

The two Argentinian and French stars were immortalized in a long discussion during their holidays in Ibiza, Spain.

It’s not uncommon to see footballers in Ibiza in the summer if you decide to go bask in the city of swimming pools and electro. If you’re lucky, you may come across a certain Lionel Messi there right now, on vacation with Cesc Fabregas, Luis Suarez and their respective wives, all of whom have been very close for many years.

There, the Argentinian who recently celebrated his 35th birthday found himself challenged a few times by fans, but not only. La Pulga also crossed paths with Franck Ribéry with whom he was caught on video sharing a table as well as a long discussion. Nothing will tell us what the two football geniuses were talking about but the conversation seems fascinating in any case.

