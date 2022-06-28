When Lionel Messi makes a supporter happy

Lionel Messi is currently on vacation. After a mixed first season in the PSG jersey (34 matches, 11 goals, 14 assists), the Argentinian recharges its batteries in order to get back on top during the preparation of the Rouge & Bleu and regain his true level on the pitch. Currently in Ibiza, Messi – present in a swimming pool – was challenged by a supporter who asks him if he didn’t mind making a short video where he puts a note for his four children.

The nice gesture of Messi

PSG number 30 responded positively and therefore sent a message to the supporter’s children. ” Malena, Matías, Julián and Benjamin, I send you a big kiss, I hope you are well. I wish you the best. A kiss. A message that the woman posted on her account instagram thanking the Argentina international for his gesture. ” Thank you for so many things, Diez. I like you. “An attention that has certainly pleased this family.