When love is crush: struggling with my daughter’s first crush

My daughter likes a boy, I fall into the Mesozoic and I don’t like it very well

One evening they invite her to a pizzeria and I say ok it’s fine. But in the evening? All right, the pizza is at half past seven and under the house. The father accompanies her and goes to pick her up. Tizio’s birthday (I’ll call him that for convenience), and his parents will be present in the pizzeria. I don’t want to insist that at eleven it seems early to me. I can’t even do it because I always went out in the evening, I came back at dawn a lot of times, I accepted passages from strangers, I felt free and happy at night, I danced until my shoes were worn out, I almost made people come there. heart attack to my mother.

But right now I’d rather not remember. Besides, I wasn’t eleven anyway. Who is Tizio? I ask her for breakfast the next day. How who is it? A mate of mine, right? Okay, okay, but what are you doing? (In the sense are you friends? Do you play together? Do you exchange photos on Whatsapp?). It’s my crush, he says, and closes the conversation.

What the hell is a crush? He says it like this, in the feminine, and I don’t understand anything. Or maybe I don’t want to understand. I am writing to a friend. Crush everyone uses it, he tells me. But all of whom? Everyone in the Anglo-Saxon world, not just young people. In a moment I feel decrepit. Crush is what or what you like, it’s your “crush” (it is my daughter who translates for the Mesozoic woman who is her mother. And she says “crush” using that chant that makes you feel in a cave struggling with cave paintings and the like). I go to the Treccani site: crush has invited me out; I have a crush for my coach; my crush; my crush; etc… various examples are reported. I turn them around in my head. But how was I saying? Do I like that boy? Does it look good on me? It’s cool? I don’t understand why crush: literally crushing, shattering, breaking into pieces. Falling in love, having a crush wasn’t one of the most beautiful sensations you could have?

I saw West Side Story in Steven Spielberg’s reinterpretation at the cinema: when Tony sees Maria for the first time at the school dance party, there is no type of accident. It is falling in love at first sight, which seems to make you fly, which sends you into orbit; it makes you lighter because everything else disappears. Maria is the most beautiful sound Tony has ever heard, she is like music. And so in Lost Illusions (Balzac in the film version by Xavier Giannoli): Lucien likes Coralie, falling in love charges them, makes them energetic and full of hope. Why crush? The heart shatters when we leave, emotions shatter when we realize that we have been betrayed, when we feel crushed by adverse fate.

Just the fact that I have searched for the term online, that you keep asking me questions, makes me feel out of this world. It makes me feel out of this world that love happens as an accident, something that was best avoided; which will surely make you suffer and leave its marks; that undermines the unity of your person. Who gets infatuated, who has feelings is weak, in the sense that he risks, risks the crash, submission, not recovering. How’s Dude? I ask her and she rolls her eyes. She stares at the phone even when I dry her hair and I think maybe Tizio wrote to her, but looking at myself in the mirror I realize that the problem is not linguistic. The problem is that my daughter notices the other half of the universe. We are no longer alone, the understanding we are proud of, our family vocabulary, our rituals, laughter, the defects we make fun of. There is also the world, and the world when you fall in love becomes very interesting. Become a magnet (I remember this well).

Dude wrote to me, he says. But who is your crush ?, I ask. Stop that. Ok, okay. He invited me home on Saturday afternoon. My husband looks at me, smiles wryly. I do not say anything; I stammer something nonsense inside me. I have not yet expressed my consent, I have not yet given my consent and perhaps I will not give it. While everyone outside is crushing at first sight, I’ll crush on the bed. And no one will be able to speak to me for days.