When Madonna met Queen Elizabeth

You can be as transgressive as you want, become famous in the 80s dancing in a bra, fishnet top and crucifix around your neck, and be a pioneer of fluid love. But in the run-up to a meeting with Queen Elizabeth, even Madonna was overcome with fear of making a blunder, of not knowing how to bow, of saying something stupid. This was exactly the mood of the Queen of Pop as she queued at the Royal Albert Hall on November 18, 2002 waiting to shake hands with the Queen of the United Kingdom. Even though the recent movie swept away by the tide directed by Guy Ritchie, a remake of Lina Wertmüller’s film with her in the role of Mariangela Melato, had not gone well at all, Madonna was experiencing one of the best moments of her career, with the peace of mind that she could afford a failure without consequences . At this point she was at the top of the podium, she no longer even had to compete with the other contemporary music divas because her image was so iconic that in search engines, when typing her name, her photos began to appear first and then pictures. They represented the mother of Christ. An advance only comparable to the phrase pronounced by John Lennon in 1966, at the height of the popularity of the Beatles: “we are more famous than Jesus”.

Madonna panics as she waits her turn to meet Queen Elizabeth Anwar HusseinGetty Images

Madonna was the mother of two children, Lourdes, 6, and Rocco, 2, and that year her musical production had been focused on one task: to write “Day another day”, the main theme of die another day, the new James Bond movie in which the pop diva also had a cameo. If that barely 2′ 20′ performance in which she played a fencing instructor is literally demolished by critics, at least the song will get a Golden Globe nomination. Many, you know, have always tried to convince Madonna to that she was doing much better as a pop star than as an actress. But that day when he was at the Royal Albert Hall for the world premiere of the film, queuing with the two leads Pierce Brosnan and Halle Berry, all this had not yet happened, and his only concern was his imminent meeting with Her Majesty. Queen Elizabeth II. Madonna gritted her teeth, shifting from one stiletto-clad foot to the other, moving like an incontinent child, the flared hem of her beautiful crystal-studded black dress swaying with her movements. Then it was her turn. Until recently she had been rehearsing the bow with the help of the film’s co-star, actor John Cleese, and this she did quite well, if a bit stiffly. Then the incredible happened. As has already been said without needing to say it, at that time she Madonna was already one of the most famous people on planet Earth. However, when Queen Elizabeth, in a long gold dress, stopped before her, she smiled and asked, “Who are you?”

Madonna bowing to Queen Elizabeth Anwar HusseinGetty Images

Perhaps it was the elaborate hairstyle, the dressy and unprovocative attire one would expect from someone like the ex. Material Girl, perhaps it was the whole ensemble that made her quite unrecognizable. The fact is that those present still describe it as one of the most embarrassing moments associated with the Queen. Madonna laughed nervously as a staff member explained to Elizabeth who the lady in front of her was. Only then did he recognize her. Or she faked it herself, because when she was told that this lady had composed the main theme of the film she exclaimed in astonishment: “Really?” Fortunately, Madonna’s self-esteem didn’t take too much damage because she wasn’t the only person in the room the queen didn’t recognize. She even came up with John Cleese, who is a very famous actor in the UK and is only 14 years younger than the sovereign. It is very strange that Isabel, that time, did not “do her homework” as is her custom before an engagement. But she, too, is human. She must have had her reasons, perhaps she hadn’t had time to read the sheets that her staff always prepared for her. And Madonna had to live with it.