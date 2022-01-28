When Marvel characters leave the MCU …

L’Marvel Cinematic Universe it is constantly expanding and seems to want to incorporate everything. FromIron Man in 2008 there was an exponential growth of Multiverse and with Disney + the possibilities get even greater. L’MCU it has not only spread within its borders, but has also invaded the outside world. There are many characters Marvel which have appeared in commercials, shorts, rides and theme parks. Cameo and more: here is a video list that shows ten unexpected scenarios for the actors and characters of the franchise!
10Peter Parker, Happy Hogan and Tony Stark
We never expected a similar mission for Spider-Man from Tom Holland! In 2017, on the occasion of the NBA final, a commercial was launched starring the cast of Spider-Man: Homecoming. In the skit, Peter goes to the Avengers Tower to see the NBA final with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). Unfortunately, however, the assistant of Stark, Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), gets in the way and assigns a ridiculous (com) mission to Spidey: buy a pack of crackers for Tim Duncan.
The ad, decidedly ironic, plays on the relationship between Holland And Favreau: the chemistry between the two actors is as present here as in the movies. With the addition of characters from the show such as Tim Duncan, DJ Khaled, Magic Johnson, and the deceased Stan Leethe adv mixes brilliantly theMarvel Cinematic Universe to reality.