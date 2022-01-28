When Marvel characters leave the MCU …

10 Peter Parker, Happy Hogan and Tony Stark

We never expected a similar mission for Spider-Man from Tom Holland! In 2017, on the occasion of the NBA final, a commercial was launched starring the cast of Spider-Man: Homecoming. In the skit, Peter goes to the Avengers Tower to see the NBA final with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). Unfortunately, however, the assistant of Stark, Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), gets in the way and assigns a ridiculous (com) mission to Spidey: buy a pack of crackers for Tim Duncan.

The ad, decidedly ironic, plays on the relationship between Holland And Favreau: the chemistry between the two actors is as present here as in the movies. With the addition of characters from the show such as Tim Duncan, DJ Khaled, Magic Johnson, and the deceased Stan Leethe adv mixes brilliantly theMarvel Cinematic Universe to reality.