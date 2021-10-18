When Matt Damon rejected Avatar and lost millions of dollars

From a boy prodigy, to a repentant former secret agent – retracing his steps – to an abandoned engineer on a mission led by NASA on Mars. He has lived lives Matt Damon on the big screen, experimenting, from time to time, in different genres. Fromaction movie, playing the role of Jason Bourne in the saga dedicated to him, to the dramatic Will Hunting – Rebel genius, directed by Gus Van Sant. The 1997 film also allowed him to win the Oscar Prize to the first candidacy, sharing the statuette with the friend of all time Ben Affleck, for Best Original Screenplay. In short, it can be said that for Matt Damon the seventh art knows no secrets. Wrong or, at least, not entirely true. In fact, it seems that his infallible nose betrayed him at least on one specific occasion: when he chose to refuse a role in Avatar by James Cameron.

Matt Damon on Avatar: “I refused because I was not convinced of the success“

Among the most ambitious projects in the history of cinema, James Cameron he had already edited a first draft of Avatar since 1996. Exactly one year before the release of Titanic, which in the edition of 1998 Academy Awards he won 11 statuettes, the director already had in mind the primeval world of Pandora, which would have burst onto the big screen only in 2009. For its part, however, Matt Damon it was already an established face, with a Academy Award tra le mani – won in the same edition of Titanic – who had recently collaborated with Robert De Niro (The Good Shepherd, 2005) and Martin Scorsese (The Departed, 2006). Although his career was well underway, he feared that one misstep could cause a violent setback. AND Avatar, in this sense, it was in all respects a risky project: it was among the first blockbuster absolutely the then newborn 3D technique.

“There was a time when they offered me the part of the protagonist in a little movie called Avatar. ” – so Matt Damon expressed himself. Yet, as history has taught us, the feature film was an unprecedented success, surpassing the record of Titanic for the highest grossing film in the history of cinema. The interpreter then continued, in fact, revealing how much that refusal cost him, in every sense: “I refused why I was not convinced of the success of the project, despite James Cameron offering me the 10% of the proceeds. You will never know an actor, indeed a person, who has turned down a lot of money like me.“Doing two quick calculations, if the film boasts a total gross that exceeds the mammoth figure of 2.38 billion dollars, Matt Damon roughly gave up 238 million.

After Avatar, the success of Matt Damon

Not a small setback but which, in the end, did not penalize his career. In the following years he continued to prove his versatility, receiving other Academy Award nominations. In 2016, for his role in Survivor – The Martian, from Ridley Scott, received a Golden Globe being also appointed to theAcademy Award. And thanks to the British director, who directed it in The Last Duel, the US interpreter has landed at the 78th Venice Film Festival. The project, interpreted by Ben Affleck, Adam Driver And Jodie Comer, had its world premiere in the event local.

