Menopause is a watershed event in a woman’s life, because it brings structural changes to the organism. Usually the first symptoms of menopause arrive after the age of 50, but not always. Cases of so-called precocious or premature menopause are quite frequent, in which the first signs appear about ten years in advance.

When menopause begins at the age of 40, the woman’s body could present a hormonal imbalance, to be treated as an endocrine disease. Put simply, it is as if the body stopped or slowed down the production of hormones prematurely (a bit like what happens in thyroid diseases).

Cases of premature menopause are more common in those suffering from an autoimmune disease (or with cases in the family). In 50% of cases, however, medicine has not yet precisely determined the triggering causes.

Symptoms are typical of menopause: hot flashes, mood swings, difficulty sleeping, bone and joint pain and weight gain. In addition, the risks of cardiovascular, osteoporosis and neurodegenerative diseases would also increase.

But since, as mentioned, it is a real pathology, premature menopause can be cured.

When menopause begins at the age of 40, this would be the best remedy for symptoms and unwanted effects

While it is true that there is not much we can do to prevent premature menopause, it is equally true that we can manage it in the right way. According to the experts of the Veronesi Foundation, the best way to counteract the symptoms and effects of this hormonal dysfunction is to use HRT. This acronym stands for Hormone Replacement Therapy and is a treatment based on estrogen and progestogen.

Many argued that HRT could be dangerous, that it could increase the risk of cancer and thrombosis. Experts absolutely deny these rumors, asserting, on the contrary, that Hormone Therapy would be an optimal method against premature menopause, if used in time.

Applied concurrently with the onset of hormonal dysfunction, the therapy could not only counteract the symptoms, but also limit the risks of future diseases. Among the reduced risks with HRT, experts mention increases in blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

The important thing, doctors always reiterate, is to rely on personalized treatments, carefully calibrated on the specificities of the patient.

