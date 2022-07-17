Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated international football for several years now. They have a history of rivalry on Spanish football grounds and the clasicos were more than games for them.

The “healthy” rivalry that Cristiano Ronaldo, who wants to leave Manchester United, has with Lionel Messi continues to be appreciated. The Portuguese five-time Ballon d’Or said he ‘greatly admires the career’ of the Argentinian in an interview on Portuguese television. Cr7 also made a confession and admits that when Messi wins trophies, it stings him and it must be the same for the Pulga when he too wins major trophies. In any case, the Red Devils claim that PSG’s number 30 has made them better.

“I really admire the career he has had so far and on his side he has already said that he was sad when I left the Spanish league, because it is a rivalry that he appreciated. It’s a good rivalry that exists in football, but it’s no exception. Michael Jordan had rivals in basketball, Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost were great rivals in Formula 1. The one thing all great rivalries in sport have in common is that they are healthy.” confided the Portuguese player in this interview broadcast by TV channel.

“I have no doubt that Messi will make me a better player and vice versa […], when I win trophies it must sting him, and it’s the same for me when he wins. I have an excellent professional relationship with Messi, because we have shared the same moments for fifteen years. […]I have never had dinner with him but why not in the future, I will have no problem doing so.

