“When Milan called me it was a shock. Ibra? He’s a winner, raise the bar”

Interviewed by Champions Journal, the official magazine of the UEFA Champions League, the central defender of Milan, Fikayo Tomori, spoke of his professional career, from his beginnings in England to his arrival in the Rossoneri club. These are all his statements:

Tells the beginnings: “When I was about five or six, I had some friends my age in South East London. My mom got all the other moms together one day and said, ‘Let’s give these kids something to spend their energy on.’ we went to a local recreation center, where I scored a lot of goals. Then he moved me to Kent and here the coaches said, ‘He’s good, make sure you take him to a club.’ I initially played for my school team, then moved on to Chelsea at seven years”.

But you were born in Canada: “Yes, I moved to England before I turned one, but Canada is still part of my history. I used to go back there a lot, but then football came and I played four times a week, so it was getting harder and harder to go back. But I have a lot of friends and relatives there. They always keep an eye on what I do. I get a lot of messages. I want to go back and say hello, but unfortunately I haven’t had time yet “.

And you also have Nigerian origins: “Sure. My grandparents are from there, my parents too and the friends I have at home are all from Nigeria. As a child my parents spoke to me in Yoruba, which is a local language. I feel very Nigerian, with habits to food “.

The first steps at Chelsea: “When you’re young, you play just for fun and you never really know how far you will go. Then, as you get older, you get closer and closer to the first team and you start to take everything more seriously. Growing up at Chelsea got me definitely trained. I played with many players and was trained by good coaches. And then I had the opportunity to play in the first team, an experience that brought me to where I am today. “

The moment you realized you made it: “I was able to start my professional career at Brighton, the year of promotion to the Premier League. But I didn’t play much there. The next step, for me, was to go to a team where I could get more consistency and at Hull City I managed to do it. Then I went to Derby County. There I think it was the moment when I thought: ‘Okay, maybe I can really make a career’. Then at Chelsea, in 20 Champions League games League and Premier League, I said to myself: ‘Ok, I think I can play at these levels’. But I’m not saying I did it because I’m still on the road. “

The first token in the Champions League: “I was lucky enough to debut with the people I grew up with: Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James. Listening to Champions League music was surreal. It was a special day.”

Milan’s childhood memories: “I am reminded of the Champions League nights. Unfortunately the first I remember is the final in Istanbul. And then I remember also seeing the 2007 final in Athens, when Milan won. There were so many players that I admired, one above all was Kaká. So, being able to say that I am part of the club where certain players wore the Rossoneri jersey is fantastic. “

If you have compared yourself with Maldini and Baresi: “I talked to Paolo and he told me how he thinks I can improve my game in terms of positioning and possession. Having these kinds of people to learn from and to get advice from is something you can’t buy. And more , knowing that they are watching me is definitely a motivation for me. “

On the English players at Milan: “When I arrived, people were talking to me about everyone who had played here. And they weren’t just any names, they were great players in the history of England. Like them, I want to do great things here.”

About Abraham and Smalling: “Tammy is a childhood friend. We grew up together and we always end up being more or less in the same place – so yeah, we talk almost every day because we’re great friends. Having him here and having this experience together is great. Chris unfortunately. I don’t know him, but as soon as we see each other we’ll definitely have a chat. “

Mark Ibrahimovic in training: “It’s difficult! He’s too strong and intelligent. Even at forty he adapts quite quickly, and he’s still very sharp. Having someone like him to defend against, someone who has played at the highest level for most of his career, is incredible. And having him on your team is definitely better than not having him because he is a winner. He leads the group a lot and raises the bar. Having him around is definitely positive “.

If you have visited the city: “I took a few walks, but with the many games we are playing – and for Covid – unfortunately I didn’t go out much. It’s a city I like and I hope to see better”.

Moving abroad: “I’ve always wanted to try something in another country: from culture to different types of football. When Milan called me it was a shock to me: ‘A European giant is asking for me.’ And it was decisive to take this choice”.

How is your Italian: “It’s ok. I’m understanding more and more. When Mister Pioli speaks in meetings, I understand almost everything. But I still have to work on it.”

Say a sentence: “I live in Milan. I’m happy to play for Milan. I hope to have a good season.”

The differences between London and Milan: “Having grown up in the capital, I can say that London is faster and more chaotic. It seems that everyone is in a hurry. In Milan everything is much slower and the way of life is easier. And this suits me because I am a quiet person. And obviously the weather here is better “.

Every now and then you realize you are at Milan: “When I signed and had for the first time a bag with the AC Milan sign on it, I thought: ‘Wow, I’m here. It’s all true.’ My father watched football in the 80s and 90s, when the Milan won the Champions League and were the best team in the world. For him it’s crazy. I’m really, really happy and grateful to be here. If I have to retire today or if something happens to me, God forbid, I could say: ‘Yes, I have played for Chelsea, for Milan and I managed to wear the England shirt. ”Thinking about it is crazy.”