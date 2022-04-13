When Miley Cyrus broke up with Liam Hemsworth and opened up about her trust issues

Facebook

Twitter

Messenger

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

After Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split, the singer said she had trust issues dating men because they watch too much p*rn. The couple, who met on the sets of their 2009 film The Last Song, have had a long but rocky relationship. The two got engaged twice and married in 2018, but broke up within a year.

Just yesterday, Cyrus’ parents, Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce after 28 years of marriage. The reason behind it was due to the “irreconcilable differences” they faced. The report also claims that the two broke up as early as the start of 2020.

For Miley Cyrus, the relationship problems started quite early. In 2014, when her first engagement to Liam Hemsworth ended, the singer appeared on the March cover of W Magazine, where she opened up about dating other men. She said she struggled to be around other men and was unimpressed with the realities of dating.

The reason given by Miley Cyrus is the lack of realism of the standards created by porn. “Guys watch too much p*rn. These girls don’t exist. They’re not real girls,” Miley Cyrus said. “And it’s like us watching romantic movies. It’s girl porn, because, like, those guys don’t exist,” she added.

” [Guys] just try to do too much with me, and it’s just like, ‘I don’t need you to impress me. I don’t want you taking me to fancy restaurants,’” the Wrecking Ball singer added. “I hate sitting down to dinner!” You don’t have to do this to me! You don’t need to take me on a trip! I literally just want to relax here! Miley continued.

However, since her breakup with Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus would have dated quite a few people. This includes Cody Simpson, Kaitlynn Carter, and the most recent being Maxx Morando.