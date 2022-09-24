When Modric wants to imitate Cristiano Ronaldo

Luka Modric is keen to play for Croatia at Euro 2024, echoing the sentiment expressed by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Although he may be in the twilight of his career at 37, Modric has no intention of ending his international presence according to Croatian doctor Zoran Bahtijarevic, who mentioned the midfielder’s plans in a farewell letter to the national team.

The revelation comes days after Ronaldo expressed the same desire to play for Portugal for at least two more years, by the time he and Modric will both be around 39.

Speaking after Bahtijarevic’s announcement, Modric insisted he had yet to make a decision, telling the media: “The doctor was very emotional in his farewell speech to the national team, I’m not going to take that into account, but I haven’t made a final decision yet.

“Currently there are much more important things, the Nations League where we can go to the Final Four and the World Cup. Then I will see how it goes and I will make a decision in agreement with my team, the coach and the Federation. For now, I don’t think that far.”