‘When moon?’ Data suggests that professional traders are bullish on Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s (BTC) sudden $ 4,700 surge on November 29 was certainly a source of relief for investors, but some metrics indicate that we could see further contractions.

This should come as no surprise, given that Bitcoin’s price is only 15% lower than the all-time high of $ 69,000 reached on 10 November. Just 15 days later, the cryptocurrency was testing support at $ 53,500 after a sharp 22% correction.

Yesterday’s recovery may have been encouraged by MicroStrategy’s purchase of an additional 7,002 BTC, at a price of $ 59,187 per coin. The company raised the necessary funds for the purchase by selling 571,001 shares between October 1 and November 29, resulting in $ 414.4 million.

More bullish news came when Deutsche Boerse, the German stock market operator, announced the listing of Invesco Physical Bitcoin’s ETN. The new product will be traded with the BTIC ticker on Deutsche Boerse’s Xetra digital exchange.

Professional traders are still bullish-neutral

To understand the position of professional traders, we must first analyze the basis rate of the futures. This indicator is also known as premium futures, and measures the difference between futures contracts and the price of the asset on regular spot exchanges.

Bitcoin quarterly futures are the preferred tools for whales and arbitrage desks. While derivatives may seem complicated to retail traders due to their settlement date and price difference to spot markets, the best known advantage is the absence of a floating funding rate.

Base rate of 3-month Bitcoin futures. Source: Laevitas.ch

Three-month futures are typically traded at an annualized premium of 5% -15%, which is considered an opportunity cost for arbitrage trading. By postponing the settlement, sellers are asking for a higher price and this causes the price difference.

Note the 9% low as of November 27, when Bitcoin tested the support at $ 56,500. After that, after Monday’s rally above $ 58,000, the indicator moved back to a healthy 12%. Even with this move, there is no sign of euphoria, but none of the past few weeks could be described as a bearish period.

The lending market provides further information

Trading on margin allows investors to borrow cryptocurrencies to increase their positions. For example, you can buy Bitcoin by borrowing Tether (USDT), thereby increasing your exposure. On the other hand, borrowing Bitcoin can only be used to go short, that is to bet on the decrease of the price.

Unlike futures contracts, the balance between long and short margins is not necessarily matched.

USDT / BTC margin lending ratio on OKEx. Source: OKEx

When margin lending is high, the market is bullish. Conversely, a low lending ratio signals that the market is bearish.

The chart above shows that traders have been borrowing more Bitcoin recently, considering the ratio decrease from 21.9 on November 26 to the current 11.3. However, the data is bullish in absolute terms as the indicator favors stablecoin lending by a large margin.

Derivatives data shows zero excitement from professional traders, even as Bitcoin gained 9% from its low of $ 53,400 on November 28. Unlike retail traders, these savvy whales avoid FOMO, even though the margin lending indicator shows signs of over-optimism.

