when movies with Keanu Reeves come out

Matrix 4 finally has a title. Despite the first film, written and directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, is out now 22 years ago, Matrix it is still today one of the most popular film sagas by the public. Almost twenty years after the last feature film, which closed the original trilogy – dated 2003 – a new sequel will continue the story of Neo, reinterpreted by Keanu Reeves. And finally, on the occasion of the CinemaCon of Las Vegas, the title was made official, which had already leaked in recent months. The awaited fourth chapter will come out as Matrix: Resurrections.

Matrix: Resurrections is the official title of the fourth installment of the saga

Produced by Warner Bros, Matrix 4 it is among the most anticipated titles of the period. Fans of Keanu Reeves and the entire saga, however, will have to resign themselves to waiting a little longer. The theatrical release, originally scheduled for the end of 2021, has been postponed by a year. The long-awaited sequel will, in fact, land on the big screen in December 2022. Matrix 4also will only see Wool Wachowski behind the camera, without the collaboration of his sister Lilly. The new title was only recently made official, although it had already leaked on the net a few months ago. Everything would have depended on a probable oversight of Shunika Terry. The hairdresser, employed in the troupe of Matrix, he had uploaded a photo on his Instagram profile, showing a gift received at the end of the shooting from Wachowski. Terry wanted to share this moment with her followers, although the most attentive had noticed that the gift brought with it an inscription: The Matrix Resurrections. Realizing the gaffe, he therefore chose to cancel the shot, even though it was too late.

And now, months after the accident, the presentation of the CinemaCon in Las Vegas confirms the title leaked wrongly. Filmed almost entirely in Berlin, besides Keanus Reeves Matrix 4 will see again Carrie-Anne Moss in the role of Trinity. Together with them, they will also debut in the saga Neil Patrick Harris, Pryanka Chopra And Jada Pinkett Smith, among others. So we just have to wait a little longer to witness, almost twenty years later, the new adventures ofElected.

