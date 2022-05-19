When Neymar chambers PSG players at the 2022 World Cup
While training with Paris Saint-Germain in Qatar, Neymar Jr launched hostilities for the next World Cup. The Brazilian international taunted several of his teammates for the next World Cup.
The group lives well in Paris. In training for a few days in Qatar, the workforce of Paris Saint-Germain seemed to regain color. The Parisians were still laughing and celebrating their coronation in Ligue 1. Neymar Jr was no exception by displaying an infectious good mood. The PSG striker taunted his teammates about the World Cup at the end of the year and its objectives.
At the club’s microphone, the “Ney” has already set the tone for the end of the year. “In November, you come home, my brother! Kylian, you have already won. Now it’s Brazil’s turn! 100% Brazil! Portugal, out! Morocco, out! Netherlands, finished! France, out! And I arrive with Brazil, and I win!
In truth, it’s incredible to play the World Cup. These matches will be the most important of our lives. I still haven’t won a World Cup like Draxler and like Kylian. It’s a dream I have. I hope to share this dream when I succeed and bring the Cup to Brazil.” quipped Neymar alongside his friends in the locker room.
Like defending champion Kylian Mbappé’s France, Brazil is one of the favorites. A solid group that qualified first for this competition. Perhaps the last World Cup for the star auriverde of PSG …