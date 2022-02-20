When no one looks up | News The Day of Valladolid

Adam McKay, director of The great swindle and The vice of power, returns with a new film loaded with sarcasm, black humor, and a lot of social criticism. It seems that it is already the second most watched Netflix film so far this year, which is not surprising. And it is that it is one of those films that raises hatred and passions in equal parts. From the point of view of this humble letter board, the majority hates, precisely due to the total incomprehension about the tape. Because many things have been said about it, most of it focused on the fact that it is an allegory of climate change. Well here the question of the weather has quite little, to say nothing to do with the tape.

First the plot: Two astrophysicists, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Dr. Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) discover that a gigantic asteroid is approaching Earth. The stone in question is five kilometers long, which means that it is an event linked to the extinction of the human race.

They go to the White House with plenty of evidence, even to the media. But the politicians on the one hand do not want to know anything about the subject because, soon, there are elections; and the journalists take it all as a joke and are more aware of the love affairs of two tacky singers. Thus, the two protagonists are alone, looking up, contemplating the inevitable disaster that falls on them.

Once the basic idea of ​​the film is established, it’s time to get into the underlying question. The meteorite is nothing more than a metaphor for something that we fully understand will be very hard for some to admit. The gigantic stone symbolizes the Truth; as a concept if you want philosophical or metaphysical. That Truth in which civilization has believed during almost its entire history, because Christian humanism, the basis of our Western society, is founded on its search. The director of the film, who is also the writer of the script as well as the producer, is launching a huge meteorite at us with his filmic device: that we begin to see reality, the evidence when we have it in front of us and stop being a herd of obedient sheep and submissive.

The cast of the feature film is completed with great stars such as Meryl Streep playing the president of the United States (a transcript of Hilary Clinton mixed with the worst of the Republican party), a stupendous Cate Blanchett, who performs a great performance as a crappy journalist of cheap sensationalism , and a great Mark Rylance who plays a genius from Silicon Valley who is mostly reminiscent of Elon Musk, portraying him as an unscrupulous greedy.

All of them brilliantly reflect, full of irony, the harsh reality in which we are being condemned to live by a series of ruling classes that use the politicians as their puppets to establish their own interests.

Critical bad

There are numerous journalists and opinion makers who have described this film as the worst of the year, based on rather weak arguments such as its excessive duration or even copying each other with the climatic allegory. Few are actually watching this movie. We invite all readers to let themselves be carried away by this original proposal and then to debate quietly and draw their own conclusions apart from gossip, because Don’t look up is a film that leaves absolutely no one indifferent.