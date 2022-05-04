When OJ Simpson stole the rating of the NBA Finals played by Rockets and Knicks

LOS ANGELES: Motorists stop and salute as patrol cars chase a Ford Bronco pickup truck (white at center) driven by Al Cowlings, carrying fugitive homicide suspect OJ Simpson, in a low-speed chase on June 17, 1994 in Los Angeles. Highway 405 in Los Angeles, California. Simpson’s friend, Cowlings, subsequently drove to Simpson’s Brentwood home, where he turned himself in to authorities. (Photo by Jean-Marc Giboux/Liaison)

OJ Simpsonformer NFL star as corridor of the buffalo billshad a successful career personally, winning league MVP in 1973 and then being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Part of that success allowed open doors to shoot a series of commercials and then become an actorbut that was not why he ‘stole’ the ratings of the 1994 NBA Finals.

After the untimely announcement of retirement (the first of Michael Jordanafter winning three consecutive NBA titles with the chicago bullsthere was a lot of expectation to see the rearrangement in the league, which teams could take the place of preponderance that had been vacated the absence of the star.

Michael Jordan’s retirement announcement event. Ahmad Rashad (L) and Michael Jordan appear at the United Center on October 5, 1993 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Since the start of the 1994 playoffs there was a lot of interest to discover an NBA without Jordanwho along with scottie pippen and the rest of his teammates in the Bulls, they were in charge of frustrating many teams in the past three years, so seeing which players and clubs emerged to take advantage of that void was tinged with morbidity.

And they were the New York Knickswho suffered three straight times in the playoffs against the Bulls, who managed to take advantage of Chicago’s absence by the side of the Eastern Conference to reach the NBA Finals, his first in 21 years; while on the other hand, the Houston Rockets managed to overcome the obstacles in the West to return to the Finals just seven years later having disputed some.

Hakeem Olajuwon (34) of the Houston Rockets looks to pass the ball against defensive pressure from Patrick Ewing of the New York Knicks during the first quarter of Game 5 of the 1994 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 17. 1994. (Photo by BOB STRONG/AFP via Getty Images)

To tell the truth, the shock Knicks vs. Rockets It wasn’t bland at all, and much of the interest in the 1994 Finals was based on the duel of the star centers, Hakeem Olajuwon on the Houston side and patrick ewing for New York, two of the best at their position in the league going head-to-head for the NBA title.

After Houston and New York split the first four games of the series, the definition of a contest that had become a miniseries began, to win two out of three, with a crucial Game 5 at Madison Square Gardenwhich would leave the winner at the door of the championship, just one win away from popping the champagne and party in the locker room.

And that June 17, 1994, while the Knicks were in charge of winning a tight, intense and exciting game by 91-84with a solid performance from Ewing, with 25 points and 14 rebounds, 4,480 kilometers away, a last minute event he was stealing all the interest and audience from the NBA Finals.

During Game 5the chain with the television rights at that time, NBC, decided to split coverage of the Finals with the chase on the Los Angeles freeways by the angelina police, going at low speed by Hall of Famer OJ Simpsonwho was escaping after being convicted of double homicide, after on June 12 (five days earlier) his ex-wife nicole brown and an alleged lover had been murdered in a mansion near the Brentwood area.

THE CHASE FOR OJ SIMPSON (Photo by Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images)

In many parts of the United States the screens were dividedwith one half watching Game 5 of the NBA Finals, and in the other the persecution of OJwhich became a massive event in the streets of LA When people found out what had happened, the news spread like wildfire and people crowded the avenues to witness in the first person scenes more typical of an action movie than of real life.

Even the local repeater in Los Angeles, the station KNBC, completely stopped broadcasting the basketball game to focus solely on coverage of what was happening with Simpson. Hours later, the former NFL player would return to his home in suburban Brentwood, where he would turn himself in to authorities.

“From my perspective, it was the NBA Finals that was the most important thing to watch on TV, not a Bronco truck chase.”the then-Rockets forward told him in 2019, Matt Bullard to the houston chronicle.

According to the Chronicle, Game 5 of the NBA Finals earned a Nielsen rating of 7.8which made it the lowest rated Finals game at the time since the early 1980s. In contrast, an estimated 95 million people watched the Simpson chase.which would have given a combined Nielsen rating of 48.4.

Five days later, the Rockets won the NBA titleafter winning Games 6 and 7 to be crowned champions for the first time in their history. Probably nowhere else in America there was as much interest in the series finale and celebration parade as there was in Houstonbecause in the rest of the nation, it was all that happened with OJ Simpson and his case what stole the attention.

