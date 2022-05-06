when OM grimace, Messi has fun and Antonella Roccuzzo relishes

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : Lukaku, an idea that is gaining ground

OM will not play in the first Europa League Conference final in its history. Thursday, Jorge Sampaoli’s men gave the impression of being able to go all night without being able to score against a solid Feyenoord Rotterdam team on their bases (0-0). The premature exit of Dimitri Payet undoubtedly weighed heavily in the balance, the OM leader leaving half an hour into the game through injury.

“The team did not give up, even if there were inaccuracies. They tried. The performance of several players has been very high, sincerely, analyzed Jorge Sampaoli at a press conference. The energy expenditure was very strong in this match, which was very demanding and very intense. For the rest of the workforce, it will be the same thing, we will see. I feel like the team ended up angry because they didn’t reach the goal but we have to move on. We will see how to approach the match against Lorient (Sunday in Ligue 1). »

In the middle of the OM match, Sampaoli did not have time to notice that Lionel Messi was doing the java. The Marseille supporters did it for him. While the meeting had already started at the Vélodrome, the Argentinian PSG striker posted a message on his Instagram account (rare fact) to show himself having fun with his three boys. “The most beautiful I have”, savored his companion Antonella Roccuzzo with a heart in comment.