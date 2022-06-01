When Owen supports the words of Leo Messi…

fter declaring Liverpool were the ‘best team in Europe’ ahead of the Champions League final, Michael Owen has taken revenge on the fans who mocked him by asking Lionel Messi for help.

The Reds were beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid in Paris, and the former Reds and Manchester United striker was ridiculed by fans after saying Jurgen Klopp’s side were the best in Europe.

“Real Madrid overtook them today, but you know as well as anyone that a one-off is a one-off,” Owen told BT Sport.

“I still think that [Liverpool est] toughest team in Europe and they don’t have either of the big two trophies to show for, that will be the biggest pill to swallow.”

Owen hit back at his critics by sharing comments from Messi on his social media account. Like Owen, the Paris Saint-Germain star believes the best side haven’t won the Champions League this season.

“The best team doesn’t always win,” Messi said. “Real Madrid have not been the best team in Europe this season, without taking any credit away from them, even though they have won the Champions League.”

Owen’s response also included a by quote tweet, which read, “And I got made fun of for saying that. Enough said.”

TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan echoed Owen’s sentiments, saying one match result is not enough to change your mind that Liverpool are the better team.

“I think they’re fierce, they’re electric, they’re almost unmistakable,” Jordan said on talkSPORT. “Liverpool are a better team than Real Madrid, I don’t care about individual games.