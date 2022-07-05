When Pescadería became Tangier and other ephemeris of July 5

Jose Angel Perez



On a day like today…

1985.- THE ALMERIAN JOSÉ BARRIONUEVO MINISTER OF THE INTERIOR

The government of Felipe González Márquez appointed the Virginian José Barrionuevo Peña as Minister of the Interior, later implicated in different shady issues, including the strange dark plot of the GAL. José Barrionuevo, after his time at the Ministry of the Interior, was also in charge of the Transport portfolio. Jose Barrionuevo became the prime minister of Almeria origin. Thirty-four years later, the second was Jose Guirado, appointed by the government of the socialist Pedro Sanchez.

1863.-NURSE SANTIAGO VERGARA IS BORN

The nurse Santiago Vergara, considered one of the great benefactors of healthcare for selflessly helping and assisting his fellow men, was born on a crossroads on Murcia Street. He died in the town of Adra fulfilling his health work as a victim of exanthematic typhus during the terrible epidemic that broke out throughout Spain at the end of 1926.

1951.- A CAPTAIN OF THE CIVIL GUARD KILLS HIS SON-IN-LAW IN AN ARGUMENT

A Civil Guard captain inadvertently shot his son-in-law, also a member of the Armed Institute, in a violent argument that occurred at his home on Colombia Street in the Ciudad Jardín neighborhood. The reason for the dispute was that the victim had requested his transfer to another province outside of Almería and the captain did not agree with said transfer, putting numerous obstacles in its way.

2018.- THE UNIQUE SABINAL LIGHTHOUSE IN ALMERIA WITH A WOMAN AT THE FRONT

One of the peculiarities of the Sabinal lighthouse is that it is the only one in the province of Almería that is headed by a woman, Dolores Papis. The current Sabinal lighthouse is distinguished by having the tallest tower of the lighthouses in the province of Almería, 32 meters high. This lighthouse, located in the Punta Entinas-Sabinar natural area, was inaugurated in 1926

2019.- WHEN PESCADERIA BECAME TANGIER

The port and the streets of the Old Quarter and La Chanca Fish Market were the main settings for the filming of the film The Rhythm Section starring Jude Law and Blake Lively, where for several hours the neighborhood became the Moroccan town of Tanger. One of the main sequences took place three years ago with a spectacular car chase involving up to ten vehicles.

1988.-THE PAINTER JOSÉ MONCADA CALVACHE DIES

The extraordinary painter José Moncada Calvache dies in Alhama de Almería, who in 1942 was awarded the National Prize for Painting. In the year 1961 he returned again to Alhama where he continued his work. He received tributes, and exhibitions of his work. In the capital, his name was given to the old Volante street located in the vicinity of Plaza del Carmen.

2019.-ARRESTED FOR LETTING SIX PUPPIES STARVE AND PUBLISHING THE VIDEO ON THE INTERNET

The Civil Guard of Almería, investigated a person, a resident of Almería, as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of animal abuse resulting in death, after disregarding the necessary care of the puppies he had inside his farm. The facts came to the attention of the Civil Guard through the emails of Attention to the Citizen, as well as by the complaint filed in official offices by the neighbors.

2014.- ALMERIA HAS SIX OF THE THIRTY-FIVE NATURAL MONUMENTS OF ANDALUCIA

These are the six natural monuments that are located within the province of Almería, they are Isla de Terreros and Isla Negra, Sabina Albar, Posidonia Barrier Reef, San Andrés Island, Piedra Lobera and Cueva de Ambrosio. The law defines ‘Natural Monuments’ as ‘spaces or elements of nature basically constituted by formations of notorious singularity, rarity or beauty, which deserve to be the object of special protection.

2019.- THE ANTONES BAND DISMANTLED

In the so-called Operation Corso, eight people were arrested, members of the historic Antones clan, four of whom were immediately imprisoned by court order. With this police operation, one of the most important family clans dedicated to drug trafficking in Almería was considered dismantled and they were accused of a crime against public health, electric power fraud, illegal possession of weapons and belonging to a criminal organization.

2017.- A CIVIL GUARD ADOPTS A YORKSHIRE TERRIER AFTER SAVED HIM FROM RUNNING OVER

In the early hours of the morning, a Civil Guard patrol car located a disoriented Yorkshire Terrier dog that was going to be run over by a vehicle on the AL-3106. The actions of the agents took place when they were moving from Nijar to the capital to control road traffic, observing the totally disoriented little dog wandering along the road and dodging with obvious signs of terror the vehicles that were passing on the road.

2009.- SPECTACULAR FIRE IN AGUADULCE

A spectacular fire recorded in the early afternoon in a building in the Aguadulce urbanization caused the imminent eviction of more than 300 residents. The fire after several hours was finally extinguished by the firefighters from Almería and Poniente, who had to work hard and fortunately no personal misfortunes were caused.

1994.- THE ABSURD DEATH OF A CIVIL GUARD AGENT AT THE HANDS OF A HUNTER

A civil guard who was off duty died in Fines, hit by two shotgun blasts fired by a poacher. The agent reproached the hunter for being a repeat offender for carrying a loaded weapon into the town and admonished him for hunting in the so-called security zone of the town. The hunter fired two shots at close range on the plainclothes officer, causing his death.