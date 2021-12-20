WHEN PLAYING LIKE THIS, EQUAL IS WORTH A VICTORY. BELLA FIORENTINA, ITALIAN THE LEADER, VLAHOVIC AGGANCIA RONALDO TORREIRA IS THIS. AUGUSTIN ALVAREZ: LIKE IT VERY MUCH

The league does not always offer courageous, intense games with incisive plots. Indeed, it rarely happens. For too long now, yawning has accompanied many challenges. Fiorentina-Sassuolo, on the other hand, was something else. A beautiful, compelling, vibrant comparison, always forward, never backward. This is largely due to two coaches who feed a different wind in our football. They are not the only ones, but they are not all like them. Fiorentina and Sassuolo offer their fans and neutral spectators a pleasant, modern game proposal, at least for these latitudes. With all the risks or limits of the case: high defenses, uncovered, sometimes taken off guard. Measurement errors are also children of the very high speed of execution: in the first half the ball seemed to be in a pinball machine, twenty players enclosed in a handkerchief of the field, yet often they came out of traffic with high precision triangulations or thanks to the personality of some good interpreter. Florence knows how to recognize quality, if combined with furious commitment, it is even better. The Fiesole pushed on the vocal cords, at the cost of injuring them: when Fiorentina returned to the locker room, two goals down, after having failed more than double, the incitement started that also shaken the old foundations of Franchi. It has also dragged the other sectors. It was as if nothing had happened, but only the desire to overturn a table set with skill and a pinch of luck from Sassuolo. Also thanks to a super advice.

When Florence plays with its team, the Franchi, once a Communal, becomes an impregnable fort. Italian said well, in the press room he was excited: “I shivered when I listened to the cheering, if we can make a single block we can feed our dreams”. For this and more, yesterday’s draw, the first after 18 rounds, smells of victory. Fiorentina returned to the field possessed by overflowing fury. We choose a player, more than others, to better explain how Fiorentina were at that juncture: Torreira. A sumptuous second half. A cat assaulting anyone who passed within range. More aggression than directing. More adrenaline than thought. He snatched a ball from an opponent and sent Vlahovic into the goal. He doubled down on everyone, anyone who moved within his range. Then he scored because he was able to be three meters from the goal, he who usually stops at twenty. Torreira is this. Great shot of Fiorentina that took him. And maybe he should have caught him first. He was the player that the Viola were missing.

If Biraghi hadn’t been sent off in the middle of the stage, we would have seen another match, we are almost certain. With one less man it’s tough and the Viola were adept at bringing home a positive verdict. The Viola have 31 points in the standings, like Roma and Juve, one day from the halfway point. There are still 3 up for grabs. But in any case the first leg will end, Fiorentina will have made a great group. Without ifs and buts; is a beautiful Fiorentina led by a leader: Italian. He is the pack leader, the technical, tactical and temperamental reference of the locker room. The team on the pitch does what it knows and knows what it is doing. The man of the turning point. It is the Fiorentina of Italian.

Vlahovic has scored the number 16 goal in 18 games (scored from 6 consecutive games). And especially in 2021, if we consider only the championship and only the last 60 years, he reached Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 33 times in 2020 with Juventus. Dusan still has a cartridge to fire: the shooting range will be in the Verona refrigerator on Wednesday evening. The urge to get behind Ronaldo too is enormous. The Serbian is a fountain that gushes motivations: at 43 ‘of the second half he didn’t want to go out, he argued nicely with Italian. But the numerical inferiority required that type of solution from the technician, inside Igor. Dusan from the bench encouraged his teammates as if he were the coach. A force. Vlahovic until June, let’s not joke. Then the greetings. Only a football miracle could keep Vlahovic in Florence in the following seasons as well.

Meanwhile, in January, the company will have to invest in the market to strengthen Fiorentina, seizing the chance that the season is offering to the Viola. Woe to let it slip away. Of Ikonè we talked for a long time, he will be the first reinforcement. Borja Mayoral? It is possible, but not yet certain. Fiorentina works hard on it, we hope that the fruits will arrive in a few days.

But another idea appears on the horizon, a name that according to South American rumors would be very hot: Augustin Alvarez, born in 2001, central striker of Penarol. Already on the radar of many clubs, but the purple managers would have done very well. It still costs a reasonable price, it remains within the overall 15 million. In the season, which has been over for a while now, Augustin scored 23 goals in 40 games, spread over all competitions. He sees the door, this is known. It has personality because Uruguayans are often provided with it. Fiorentina could also block him now and bring him to Florence in June, adjusting in January somehow. This is why Borja Mayoral would be the best buffer solution to guarantee Vlahovic an alternative, which unfortunately does not exist today. Fiorentina fishing in South America, Burdisso is pursuing its strategy. Gonzalez was a deal, let’s hope there are more. Maybe Alvarez …