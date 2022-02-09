When Poirot goes to the Nile

“It is wonderful to have married an archaeologist. The older I get, the more interesting she finds me ››. About her Agatha Christie said about her second husband, the archaeologist Max Mallowan, fourteen years younger than her.

Her travels to the Middle East with Mallowan inspired her various works, among which the exotic trilogy starring her most famous character, the Belgian detective Hercule Poirot: “There’s no more escape” (1936), a novel set in Iraq, “Poirot on the Nile” (1937), during a cruise on the Nile and “The tamer” (1938), in the excavations of the ancient city of Petra, now in Jordan.

The middle novel is the best known thanks to the three film adaptations:

“Murder on the Nile ›› from 1978 directed by John Guillermin, with Peter Ustinov who for the first time plays Poirot,” Death on the Nile ››, 2004 episode of the TV series with David Suchet in the role of the Belgian detective, and the new “Murder on the Nile”, directed and starring Kenneth Branagh, in cinemas from 10 February.

In the 1970s, two high-budget films were released with an all-star cast based on the novels of Agatha Christie: “Murder on the Orient Express” (1974) directed by Sidney Lumet with Poirot played by Albert Finney and actors such as Ingrid Bergman, Lauren Bacall, Anthony Perkins and Vanessa Redgrave and the aforementioned “Murder on the Nile” with, in addition to Ustinov, David Niven, Bette Davis, Mia Farrow and Angela Lansbury.

Branagh after having redone the first in 2017, taking many liberties with the original text and with the ideas of the time and showing a little convincing Poirot gigione and sentimental, but always benefiting from a remarkable cast (there are Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer), has now adapted the latter. This time the cast alternates names known to others less known: Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Emma Mackey.

On a Nile cruise, Poirot encounters the love triangle between heiress Linnet Ridgeway (Gal Gadot), new husband Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer) and Jacqueline de Bellefort (Emma Mackey) Simon’s ex-girlfriend, former friend and now Linnet’s bitter enemy , which she deems guilty of stealing the man from her.

The game expert (and for years collaborator of Tuttolibri) Giampaolo Dossena in his beautiful afterword at the first Oscar edition of “Poirot sul Nile” in 1977 writes that it is an alienating novel, given the oriental setting and not in the classic villa Victorian dear to Agatha Christie, as if the characters of Cluedo had been placed on the table of Monopoly.

In addition, according to him, the excessive weight of the romantic story is striking in the novel: Dossena says to Liala, we would say as a soap opera. But, as we will see (better not to spoil even if the novel came out almost ninety years ago) it is all wanted by Dame Agatha who in 1944 will write the theatrical version of the novel, removing the character of Poirot.

The cover of the Oscar, by the great Karel Thole, shows us a Poirot in great shape, in a white suit as always in his oriental adventures and with a beautiful blonde woman in the foreground. The Egyptian atmosphere is underlined by the brightness of the colors, as well as by the pyramid in the background.

The woman is probably Linnet Ridgeway, also played by charming actresses, Lois Chiles (future Bond Girl in ‹‹Moonraker›› of the following year), in the 1978 film, Emily Blunt (who later became a famous actress) in the 2004 TV episode and now from Wonder Woman Gal Gadot (born in 1985 only two years younger than Emily Blunt, born in 1983).

The new version of Branagh is, however, inferior to both the 1978 film and the 2004 TV episode.

Poirot has appeared in thirty-three official novels, over forty short stories and even in a play: it is curious that one always persists on the Orient Express and the Nile. While it is true that the adaptations of the TV series are generally flawless, something different would still be possible. For example, the play “Black coffee” has never been adapted (it had a novelization in 1997, one could start from that), the twelve stories in the collection “The labors of Hercule” have been reduced in a single tv episode, inevitably very unfaithful.

And “The assassination of Roger Ackroyd”, one of the novels with the most ingenious solution in the history of classic thriller, has had a rather banal adaptation.

Given the particular nature of the book, it could go from whodunit to Colombo-style crime story with, of course, the Belgian detective instead of the Lieutenant played by Peter Falk.

In such an adaptation, even Branagh’s questionable Poirot would seem almost acceptable to us.