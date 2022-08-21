when poker shows its cards on the big screen

In Richard Donner’s western comedy broadcast this August 25 on Arte, Mel Gibson plays a player looking for money to participate in a poker tournament, a game that has already offered some beautiful moments of suspense in the cinema. The proof in five scenes.

How to win at poker? To have the best “hand” possible, in other words to achieve the strongest combination with five cards. Or pretend to have a good hand (“bluffing”), by raising the stakes in order to eliminate (“fold”) all your opponents to win the bet. These basic principles give rise to a super popular game, the genius of which no longer needs to be demonstrated. Example with five striking scenes, all genres and all game variants combined.

q “Maverick”, by Richard Donner (1994)

All in detours and digressions, this western comedy is stretched towards the final poker tournament. A player, played by Mel Gibson between two opuses of The lethal Weapon, travels the Far West – and its clichés – in search of money to validate his registration. The festivities take place, in fine, on a steamboat with paddle wheel. It is, here, a poker typical of saloons, known as “closed to five cards” – visible only to the player who receives them. The filmmaker shows what the game requires of sense of observation, when Maverick visualizes the tics of the adversaries to guess their bluffs, but also of luck, during the draw of the last card, where the assembly holds its breath. All with a very comic book parody spirit – cheaters with aces in their sleeves end up in the water –, way lucky Luke.

q “The Cincinnati Kid”, by Norman Jewison (1965)

Steve McQueen in “The Cincinnati Kid” by Norman Jewison. MGM/Filmways-Solar

Between The players (John Dahl, 1998) and The Great Game (Aaron Sorkin, 2017), the “poker pros in action” genre is now well supplied. This was not the case in the mid-1960s, when Norman Jewison made The Cincinnati Kid, one of the first films on the subject. Steve McQueen faces Edward G. Robinson in a match of Five Card Stud: a rare variant, where each player has one hole card and four open cards (visible to him and to the opponents). In this long-term duel, breaks allow the love story to progress. Until the last, hypnotic hand, where the filmmaker fetishizes the card to be turned over with a quick edit, all in zooms and close-ups. To better transcribe the vertigo of the loser.

r “Casino Royale”, by Martin Campbell (2006)

Mads Mikkelsen in “Casino Royale” by Martin Campbell. MGM/Eon/Danjaq

With its surreal hands, this episode of the James Bond saga did a lot for the democratization of poker. In a Montenegrin casino, 007 (Daniel Craig, top) challenges The Cipher (Mads Mikkelsen), a terrorist banker whose bleeding eye is one of the hallmarks. They participate in a tournament of the most popular variant, Texas hold’em: two hole cards per player and up to five community cards in the center of the table. There follows a half-hour marathon match on screen – crazy audacity for such a big budget film – punctuated by a machete fight and a self-defibrillation. By concentrating the essence of James Bond – elegance and brutality – the sequence touches on abstraction. If the director Martin Campbell obtained carte blanche, it is undoubtedly thanks to the producer Michael G. Wilson, himself an inveterate poker player and consultant on the set.

q “Time Out”, by Andrew Niccol (2011)

Justin Timberlake in “Time Out” by Andrew Nichol. 20th Century Fox/Regency Enterprises/Strike Ent.

Although minor for the author of Welcome to Gattaca, this sci-fi film remains memorable for its strong pitch, which literally applies the formula ” Time is money “. Consider a dystopian society, where each individual visualizes the seconds remaining to him to live on a counter integrated into the forearm – working saves time, consumes waste. The concept crystallizes during a suffocating poker scene: the hero (Justin Timberlake), a young man from the poorest area, goes to a gaming establishment in the richest area. As big bets are counted in centuries, going all-in here amounts to betting your life – a paroxysmal metaphor for the “possessions” bet by any poker player. And the suspense of the countdown turns full.

r “Winchester 73”, by Anthony Mann (1950)

John McIntire and James Stewart in “Winchester 73”, by Anthony Mann (1950). Universal International Pictures

In this western classic, the poker game lasts less than those of Five cards to knock down (Henry Hathaway, 1968). It is, however, one of the essential cogs in the conceptual scenario, where a rifle passes from hand to hand across the American West. Said game is played inside a hotel-bar with dirty tables, located in the middle of nowhere. A thief confronts an arms dealer, accustomed to trading with the Indians. King of brainwashing, the latter succeeds, repeating that he is not good with cards. Then strips his opponent of (almost) all of his possessions, including the precious Winchester – did he cheat? The scene seizes by its intensity, between the bursts of anger of the bad player and the nervousness of the tenant, finger on the trigger.

