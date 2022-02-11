when proceeding with the withdrawal of the license plate

With the unpaid car tax you risk the withdrawal of the license plate. Let’s find out what the legislation establishes for not staying on foot.

When the non-payment of the vehicle tax exceeds three years, the motorist risks the withdrawal of the license plate.

The car tax is the motor vehicle tax that must necessarily be paid by the owner of a vehicle. The tax has annual expiry and in case of omission or delay in the payment, the payment will be incurred sanctions of various kinds. The lesser evil is the request for interest to be paid in addition to the fine to be paid, the worst evil is the withdrawal of the license plate and the cancellation of the car from the Public Vehicle Register. Let’s see when it happens.

Expired car tax? How to remedy the forgetfulness avoiding heavy repercussions

Car tax and license plate withdrawal

The owner who does not pay the car tax within three years from the expiration date risks the compulsory collection and the administrative detention of the owned vehicle. In addition, the legislation provides for the foreclosure of the current account of the motorist who committed the offense. Finally, there comes a further evil of the worst, the withdrawal of the license plate which is associated with the cancellation from the public vehicle register. This means that if you want to use the vehicle again after paying off the debt, you will need to register the car again.

The motorist, therefore, will have to deliver all the documentation necessary for registration again and pay the administrative costs and those of purchase of plates. We speak, respectively, of 101.20 euros and 41.78 euros (for A format plates). To the amount reached, it is necessary to add the rate requested by the car practices agency to which one is addressing.

How to avoid the toughest penalties

The only way to avoid arriving at the car stop, the foreclosure of the account and the withdrawal of the license plate is to pay the debt as soon as possible by active repentance. Specifically, the motorist has a year’s time to proceed with the active repentance. Exceeding 12 months, the right expires and the sanction to be paid will arrive at 30% of the amount to which the interest of the 0.5% every six months of delay.

Unpaid car tax: watch out for penalties, but avoiding the blow is possible

Remaining within the year, however, the motorist will have to pay default interest equal to 0.3% plus the penalties, the percentage of which will depend on the timing. By paying the amount due within 14 days of the expiry of the car tax, the interest applied will be 0.1% for each day of delay. The fine rises to 1.5% with a delay of between 15 and 30 days; to 1.67% with a delay between the 30 and 90 days a 3.75% for a delay of more than 90 days but less than one year.