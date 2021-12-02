when recurring thoughts turn into nightmares

Obsessions are fixed and persistent thoughts experienced by those who suffer them as unwanted. There are different types: let’s get to know them to face them

On the latest issue of the magazine Wellness health with soul, the theme of obsessions is addressed, a disorder that causes a lot of suffering to a large number of people. In this field one does one great confusion for which it is necessary make a minimum of semantic clarity.

What are obsessions

The obsessions, explains the author and psychologist Francesco Vincelli, are thoughts, impulses or images recurrent and persistent which are experienced by those who suffer them as unwanted. While the compulsions consist of behaviors or actions mental repetitive that a person feels obliged to implement in response to an obsession, or according to rules that must be strictly applied.

For those unfamiliar with these situations, we suggest reviewing an old film (1997) starring the talented Jack Nicholson: “Something has changed”. A film that thanks to a register between the romantic and the dramatic introduces the existential tragedy of those who show the most serious pictures ofpathological obsession.

Contamination disorders

There are different types, among the most frequent we find contamination disorders. Who presents them is plagued by the intrusive thought ofto get sick coming into contact with microbes or toxic substances. The “material” perceived as off-limits can be represented by real dirt, by biological material (urine, feces, blood), soaps, detergents, paints, etc.…. Or from the “social dirt”“(The tramp, the drug addict, the elderly, the Roma, etc …) or metaphysician (evil, the devil).

This pandemic period is likely to strongly urge the emergence of these frameworks, as the limitations and rational precautions to avoid contagion can easily lead to unjustified and obsessive behavior in the proper sense, which especially in the youngest are at risk of becoming chronic.





Control disorders

Control disorders are represented by obsessions and compulsions that force the subject to prolonged and repeated checks without reason with the aim of repair or avert serious accidents or various misfortunes.

Pathological superstition

Pathological superstition consists of a superstitious thought to the extreme. Those who manifest it are convinced that performing certain acts or not, such as pronouncing, or refraining from doing so, certain words determine the favorable or unsuccessful outcome of certain events.

Order and symmetry

We then the sick of order and symmetry, the real ones certainly not the many, like the military for example, used to keeping everything very well organized and arranged. Pathological subjects they absolutely do not tolerate that things (from pens on the desk to shoes in the shoe cabinet) are placed in a minimally disordered or asymmetrical way, as this causes them an intolerable feeling of absence of harmony and rationality.

The accumulators

The accumulators / hoarders are those who they tend to store and collect insignificant and useless objects (old newspapers, empty bottles, boxes, used disposable towels, various wrappers) because even the very thought of disposing of them causes them great suffering.

The obsessions as well

The obsessions as well they are represented by thoughts or images relating to scenes in which the subject could act unwanted or inappropriate gestures, meaningless, dangerous or illegal (attacking someone, having homosexual relationships, betraying a partner, cursing in church, carrying out repugnant actions, offending loved ones, etc.).





Mental Compulsions

Who suffers from mental compulsions, while not engaging in any real behavior, he is forced to carry out precise intrapsychic ceremonials (such as counting, praying, repeating phrases, formulas, positive thoughts or lucky numbers) to avoid the risk that the content of obsessive thinking occurs, thus reducing related anxiety.

I suffer from obsessions: what should I do?

Obsessions frequently have one thing in common: they present contents contrary to the morality and values ​​of the person and / or the company in which it is inserted. This involves a deep anguish in that, while recognizing the content of what is present in his mind as foreign, whoever pays for it is unable to stop the flow of obsession.

A path of psychotherapy, in addition to the careful administration of drugs suitable for this type of pathology, can help concretely to face the contents of obsessive thoughts trying to interrupt the spiral that activates the brooding mechanism.

The causes of obsessions

It is crucial that the therapist focus on the emotional causes that have triggered and perpetuated this process over time. Often behind the obsessive manifestations there is the experience of having lived in a very judgmental family context and controlling in which these people, precociously and extremely responsible, hardly found a space for the realization and expression of their own subjectivity.

