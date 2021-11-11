when Robert Downey Jr. wasn’t a trump card for the studios

The 80’s comedy airs tonight on the Paramount Channel A strange case, which featured the couple composed by Cybill Shepherd And Robert Downey Jr. at a time in the latter he was struggling to achieve box-office results in what was the worst period of his life and career.

Often rotated in television programming in the 90s but also in recent times, A Strange Case is a light comedy dealing with the theme of reincarnation and the supernatural related to sudden and unexpected deaths, launched above all by the success of the cult film Heaven can wait by Warren Beatty in the late 1970s. At the time, contrary to what can be imagined today, Robert Downey Jr. was certainly not a winning choice for the success of a film at the box-office and among other things at the end of the 80s and the beginning of the ‘ 90 the actor was facing serious drug addiction issues that made him a problem subject on set.

A strange case in fact turned out to be a very heavy flop at the box office, where he managed to collect only $ 16 million, basically the expenses of the budget (excluding those for promotion and marketing). The film was in practice the beginning of an initial period of decline for the star even if a few years later he appeared in the biopic on Charlie Chaplin nominated for numerous Oscars, but that too proved to be a very heavy commercial flop. During the 1990s Downey Jr. was arrested multiple times and this led to his being admitted to drug recovery clinics.

The actor claims to be “clean” since 2003 and it is no coincidence that a few years later his career would take off again and in 2008 would have exploded definitively with Iron Man, his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Tony Stark, a character he would say goodbye to just 11 years later in the unprecedented worldwide success of Avengers: Endgame.

On these pages you can read the review of Dolittle, the last film by Downey Jr to be released in the cinema. Downey Jr is in talks for Nolan's film in preparation on the figure of Oppenheimer, father of the atomic bomb.