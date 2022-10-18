When Selena Gomez sang with Miley Cyrus and reaffirmed their friendship

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 17.10.2022 17:17:40





After the photos of Selena Gómez with Hailey Bieber, everyone went crazy since they are Justin Bieber’s ex and current partner, in addition to the fact that the model recently declared that Gómez’s followers sent him many hate comments to the couple.

However, this is not the first time that Selena Gomez shows that her maturity does not depend on being a man’s partnerand since on another occasion, she shared a song that precisely talked about her and her new engagement.

Let us remember that two of the most famous boyfriends of Selena Gomez were Nick Jonas and Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez sings 7 things with Miley Cyrus

with the fSelena Gomez’s photos with Justin Bieber’s new wife, Many of the netizens remembered the time that the singer got together with a ex-girlfriend of Nick Jonas when they were a couple and they drove everyone crazy.

If you don’t know what we’re talking about, in the year of 2008, Nick Jonas I was done with Miley Cyrus while on tour.

However, some time after this break, the brother jonas shared that he was having an affair with Selena Gómez, another of the Disney stars of the moment.

When this love situation became known, Miley Cyrus hit the road and wrote ‘7 things’, one of his musical successes. However, in this song too mentions Selena Gomez.

All the fans knew about this dedication to Selena and when the 2008 Teen Choice Awards, Miley c.sang that melody along with nothing more and nothing less than Gomez.

And it is still We do not know if Miley Cyrus was directly in charge of approaching Selena Gómez or if they were actually friends, but approaching her to interpret the controversy song was a scandal.

13 years laterSelena Gomez and Miley Cyrus rThey remembered the moment on Instagram and assured that it was a great moment.

JPG.