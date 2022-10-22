when Shakira looks back on her story with Gérard Piqué – Sport.fr

Shakira and Pique were an ideal couple. At least, that’s what we all believed until June 2022, when the two lovebirds formalized their separation after 12 years of living together. For the first time since that date, Shakira returned to her divorce, in an interview with Elle american.

“It’s really difficult to talk about it personally, especially since it’s the first time I’ve addressed this situation in an interview. I kept quiet and just tried to take it all in,” Shakira said in this interview. “It’s difficult to talk about it, (…) because I am in the public eye and because our separation is not a normal separation. And so it was difficult not only for me, but also for my children. (…) And sometimes I just feel like it’s all just a bad dream and that I’m going to wake up at some point. But no, it’s real.”

Then the singer returned to her relationship with footballer Gerard Pique. “I can only say that I put everything I had into (this one) and my family (…) I put my career in the background and I came to Spain, to support him so that he can play football and win titles. It was a sacrifice of love”.

