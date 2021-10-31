when she was nominated for an Oscar she had Covid

Amanda Seyfried

The actress kept her mouth shut to avoid being targeted by the media.

When Amanda Seyfried received the Oscar nomination she had Covid.

The actress of “Mamma Mia!” earned her first Oscar nomination in March 2021 for her portrayal of Marion Davies in David Fincher’s’ Mank ‘, and while it was an’ incredible, career-changing ‘moment, it was also’ one of the worst – because it happened when she was very ill.

“I turned off the phone the night before, because I was thinking, ‘If anyone tells me I got an Oscar nomination or not, I want it to be my mother, who lives with us.’ But at the time I was sleeping because I had a bad case of Covid, ”revealed Amanda Seyfried during an appearance on“ Late Night ”with Seth Meyers.

“I didn’t want Covid to take over”

The 35-year-old explained that during the press interviews candidates have to do, she kept her diagnosis of Covid-19 under wraps, as she didn’t want her illness to make headlines on nomination day.

Loading... Advertisements

“It was really hard not to talk about it … every time they asked me something I said, ‘Oh yeah, I’m really happy, it’s really exciting, I couldn’t be happier, really,'” she recalled. “But I was so sick and I didn’t want Covid to take over.”

“I have to admit I went through one of the worst times of my life, I was worried about my mother getting sick – she was vaccinated – but it was scary because I have two small children and I was worried about them and my husband, who was working at the time. full-time. It was really stressful. ‘

The actress, who shares two children with her husband Thomas Sadoski, reveals that she was vaccinated just two days before the positive test: “It’s great to have both, apparently it’s hybrid immunity.”

Covermedia