when should i use them? Benefits, risks and doubts

The meal replacements are compounds that are used in some diets to achieve a faster and more effective weight lossbut are they really beneficial for our body?

Next, we explain everything about the benefits, risks and doubts about when you should use the meal replacements.

Benefits of meal replacements

Meal replacements are supplements used to replace some food in case you don’t want to consume it. There are diets for weight loss that use some of these products to replace some caloric foods, so that let’s be hungrybut we are not getting fat either.

There are other diets for athletes that consist of consuming meal replacements to increase your muscle mass or to have more energy before training. These products can help you achieve your goals as long as you use them in the right way and with the supervision of a doctor or nutritionist.

These are the benefits of meal replacements:

Contains the nutrients your body needs

Proteins increase, so that your muscle mass is of better quality

It can make you lose sugar addiction

Help you lose weight faster

They quench the hunger

They provide energy

Risks of consuming meal replacements

As we have mentioned before, the consumption of meal replacements, either to lose weight or to gain muscle mass, must be controlled by a doctor or nutritionistsince otherwise we could be having an unhealthy diet and that would have negative consequences on our body.

These are some risks you can take if you consume meal replacements:

lose muscle mass

Change in the body’s metabolism

hypoglycemia

Alteration of the balance of some basic acids in our body

Lack of vitamins and minerals

Lack of hydro-electrolytics.

Remember that if you do not maintain a balanced diet once you have finished with the meal replacements, you can suffer a rebound effect and that all your effort has been in vain.

When should I take meal replacements?

You can use meal replacements at times when you want lose weight fast and effective or gain muscle mass and make your workouts more efficient.

The first thing you should do before taking meal replacements is start having a healthy diet that focuses on your goals, for example: if you want to lose weight, you must stop consuming processed foods, refined sugars and have five meals a day.

Once you have managed to stabilize your diet, you can replace any of your meals for a substitute that suits your needs. For example: you can have a mid-morning bar instead of a sandwich, or you can have a protein shake for dinner instead of a bowl of soup.

Now you know the benefits, risks and doubts of when you should use meal replacements. Check with your doctor before making a change in your diet. and follow exactly the advice of your nutritionist to maintain a healthy diet and that this is beneficial for your body.

