When should you put on the second booster?





Are there any downsides?

Experts say there’s no known downside to getting another booster, even if you don’t need it. Vaccines have a strong safety record, and serious side effects are rare.

The risk of myocarditis — one of these rare side effects — in the 50-and-older age range “is considered really minimal,” the FDA’s Marks said. “The side effect profile that was analyzed in one million people who received additional doses in Israel is very favorable in this age range.” That said, you should anticipate some possible, albeit temporary, side effects after the injection. Fatigue, fever, headache, muscle pain, chills, and nausea are all common symptoms reported after receiving COVID-19 and other vaccines.

But the extra boost also doesn’t seem to do any good for people who don’t need it—again, we’re talking about younger people who don’t have any health problems—especially when it comes to building longer-lasting cellular immunity that helps protect the body from serious illness.

“Antibody levels will always rise after a booster dose. But it’s not clear how critical this is,” says Moss. “We have to ask ourselves what our goal really is regarding vaccines. Is our goal to try to prevent all infections, which is almost an impossible goal for a vaccine, or is it to prevent serious illness, hospitalizations, and death, which is a much more reasonable goal? And I think we’ve probably met this goal in most people with three doses.”

The FDA is holding a meeting on April 6 to discuss the future of booster shots and whether and how often more doses will be needed for a broader population. Health authorities will also talk about what those vaccines might look like. It may be that in the next few months to a year we will have more options for booster shots, Moss says, such as variant-specific vaccines or nasal shots that provide local immunity. Scientists are also working on creating a vaccine that could work against various coronaviruses.

It’s also possible, “particularly for younger adults in good health, that they may not need an annual booster,” says Moss, although this depends on the course of the pandemic and the variants that may arise. “Perhaps the annual boosters are only for the most vulnerable people.”

What is the conclusion?

The key message is to assess your risks, and if you have any questions, talk to your doctor.

“Again, the main determinants are your age and then your underlying diseases,” says Drews. “And the higher your risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19, the sooner you should get that second booster.”

And don’t forget the other tools that can help you prevent serious illness: High-quality masks can prevent an infection from occurring in the first place, and if you do get COVID-19, various treatments can reduce the severity of the illness.

“I think it’s also important to get vaccinated or get a booster if you haven’t. Because I am more concerned about the millions of people who have not yet been vaccinated and the millions of people over 65 who have not yet received their first booster. In my opinion, that’s what we should focus on,” says Del Rio.

Rachel Nania writes about health care and health policy for AARP. She was previously a reporter and editor for WTOP Radio in Washington, DC She received a Gracie Award and an Edward R. Murrow Regional Award, and also participated in a program on dementia with the National Press Foundation.