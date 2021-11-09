When should you tune your TV for DVB-T2 digital terrestrial?

We have talked about the imminent switch off to DVB-T2 several times, also addressing the issue relating to TV tuning. In this regard, interesting information arrives today from Andrea Cabella, president of CNA Piemonte, who was interviewed by Il Corriere della sera.

In specifying that the digital terrestrial refarming process will begin on November 20, Cabella wished to state that the intervention of an antennae will not be necessary, and you have to tune if you turn on the TV and on some channels the screen goes dark without hearing anything.

“At this point, a new tuning must be done and the channels from 501 are checked, where Rai 1 HD, Rai 2 HD (502), etc. should be found. I recommend to try immediately with La7 HD on the 507, because if I do not receive Rai 1 HD on the 501, the problem is not necessarily due to my TV. For La7, however, the problem does not arise, because the channel transmits in the same packet as La7 SD. So if you already see La7 on the 7, you should also see La7 HD on the 507. And anyway, if you see the HEVC Main 10 test channels after clicking on 100 and 200 on the remote, there is no need to do any more tests. , it means that the TV is also ready for DVB T2“explained Cabella, who summarizes all the classic tips in the interview.

To understand if the TV is DVB-T2, we refer you to our dedicated in-depth study.