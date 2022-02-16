when spices were worth more than an Odyssey

At the end of the Middle Ages, cloves were worth more than a bit-coin, spices more than rare earths and lithium. Getting your hands on it was worth world power. Therefore the spice islands, the Moluccas, were the Eldorado to reach. However, there was a significant matter involved: the pope had divided the world into two areas of influence, one hemisphere in Portugal (the one east of a certain meridian), and one in Spain (the one to the west), so that the two Christian superpowers did not go to war. For Spain the only way to reach the Moluccas, on the other side of the earth, was to sail west across the Atlantic and then face the unknown.

On the Portuguese Fernão de Magalhães, Ferdinando Magellano (1480-1521), toauthor of the unprecedented enterprise on behalf of Spain, a lot of books have been written: adventure novels that captivate many readers or, conversely, historical studies that captivate few specialists. David Salomoni is an Italian historian of the University of Lisbon with a writer’s pen. His Magellan. The first trip around the world (Laterza 2021) is a popular work that makes the “story” of that extraordinary enterprise interesting and enjoyable. His narration, in fact, tells the extreme and exciting drama of the sea adventure but well placing it in the geopolitical and cultural context of the time, and exploring it in all its aspects: not only the strong and complex personality of the Commander, but the dimension collective enterprise, the difficult coexistence between heterogeneous nationalities, the shocking impact with the different, the spirit of reconquest and the will to win the subjugated peoples, the relevance of scientific knowledge and cartography to the Christian God.

Magellan’s departure from Spain, on the day of the Assumption of 1519, with five ships and a multiethnic crew of 237 men, did not sprout like a mushroom: “Magellan, a giant among the giants of history, was once a dwarf sitting on the shoulders of those who preceded him “. In the first chapter, entitled Prehistory of a journey, we meet the great navigators, our apprenticeship by sea and distant lands, the friends with whom the idea of ​​the enterprise of opening a trade route for the West Indies matures. We come to know the indispensable relationships with those who had theoretical knowledge and papers, such as Faleiro; knowledge in the field (like his friend Serrao); finance (like De Haro); of the decisive power of signature (Charles V).

On the sailed ships there were “soldiers and religious, mathematicians and carpenters, aristocrats and jail scraps … A piece of Europe launched into the unknown”. Extremely difficult to govern, caught as it was between two fires, Magellan’s absolute authoritarianism and divisions based on different ethnic backgrounds. In the chapter entitled Atlantic the author offers us very effective insights into life, quarrelsome and painful, on board, also through a shrewd reinterpretation of the precious Relation by Antonio Pigafetta. Life that in sailing south in search of the passage to the Pacific experiences moments of tragedy due to hunger, disease, deaths, mutiny and terrible punishments for the rebels but also for those guilty of sodomy, the defection of a ship , the shipwreck of another. The same chapter tells, especially through Pigafetta’s eyes, the shocking encounter with beings who live naked and practice anthropophagy, and at the same time an indomitable curiosity of knowledge that pushes the Pigafetta, in the time of coexistence on board with some captured natives, to discover its human nature. Discounted for us today, but put yourself in Pigafetta’s shoes.

Our author accompanies the three ships in the incredible navigation in the Pacific, an immensity never even remotely imagined of 180 million sq km; 18 thousand miles of non-stop navigation. The discovery of the islands that in the future would be called the Philippines, the friendly, hostile, ambiguous relations with the local populations, between alliances, clashes, masses and baptisms. Up to undergoing – “presumption” – two massacres, in Mactan and Cebu. In the first, Magellan himself died, “now in the throes of a mystical moment in which political and religious vision merged”. In the second massacre the crew was reduced to a hundred elements, insufficient to govern three ships, so one was sunk.

In the Philippines, the longitude was measured by the cosmographer Andrés de San Martín, with refined astral measurements and very complicated calculations. The approximation of the result was just two degrees, but to do better, and find out, it took more than two centuries. However the bitter discovery was that the Moluccas fell, by a hair, in the Portuguese hemisphere.

And we are in chapter four, entitled I indicate, that is, of the Indies, the Indian Ocean, with which Solomon continues his Magellan with the same care and richness of narration, unlike many works on the first circumnavigation of the world that do not emphasize the other half of the journey, the one following the death of the captain and carried out by a single ship, the Victoria, under the command of Juan Sebastián Elcano (the other had chosen to sail in the opposite direction, across the Pacific to Central America).

There End of the trip tells of Elcano who in Spain steals the show from Magellan and of Pigafetta who in Italy is busy in the Gonzaga’s Mantua, the Doges ‘Venice and the Popes’ Rome to spread his “version” more favorable to Magellan and in any case more truthful, detailed and fair (almost always). At this point, the author’s thesis regarding the “cultural heritage” of the first trip around the earth is very interesting: it was mainly collected in Italy, that of mature Humanism and the Renaissance. The roots of this interest ranged from the humanistic appeal of the Padan courts to the geo-political interests of Venice, up to the universal aspirations of the Church of Rome… They were part of a single cultural impulse ”. In which space, among other things, the idea of ​​”discovery” is made, planispheres and globes spread. While there are absolutely no flat-earthers.

