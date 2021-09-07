“When Stallone got Daddy in trouble”

During a recent interview with HANDLE, Claudio Amendola got to talk about his father Ferruccio Amendola, the historic voice actor of Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro passed away twenty years ago, and remembering him not only declared again all his love for his parent, but also an interesting anecdote.

Speaking of the father, Claudio Amendola has explained:

“Having had him as a father fortunately allows me to see him often, and since he was also a voice actor I can also hear him again. You always catch a film of his, even with your eyes closed, there is no way, he was a perfectionist, even if he changed tone, a true workaholic“Indeed, Ferruccio Amendola was for a long time the King of Italian voice actors, but there was an actor who also put His Majesty in difficulty for a particular film.

We are talking about Sylvester Stallone, and in this regard Amendola recalled:

“He once had a hard time with Stallone in Rocky 3, because he talked in the movie with the whole jawbone story and it was not at all easy to understand and do it correctly. In the end, however, an excellent job came out, returning to the perfectionist’s speech “.

In short, a heartfelt and also interesting memory of one of the greatest voice actors in our country.

