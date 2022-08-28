When Stella del Carmen cried every time Antonio Banderas said “action” and Dakota Johnson had to babysit

dakota johnson stars on the cover of Vanity Fair August and reveals details of his life (professional and personal) and his famous family. In one of those moments with Vanity Fairthe actress of Persuasion remember how he lived the filming of Crazy in Alabamathe film directed by Antonio Banderas in 1999 and starring Melanie Griffith. At that time, the man from Malaga and the Hollywood actress had already been married for three years and had welcomed their only daughter together Stella del Carmen Banderas Griffith. The film that Dakota Johnson now remembers marked her debut in the cinema and that of her little sister who was still a one-year-old baby. Dakota was about nine years old when Banderas directed Melanie Griffith in the role of Lucille Vinson. Dakota plays her daughter, also in fiction. “I still remember all my lines because I only had two or three but I took it very seriously,” so much so that she asked to have her own time with a coach to help her prepare her part.

In the first scene of the film that includes this clip, Melanie asks Dakota, whose name in Crazy in Alabama is Sondra, if she will take care of Marilyn, a very small Stella del Carmen of “a year and a half” estimates Dakota. “Yes, Mom, I will,” Dakota promises in the scene. The dialogue is part of the film but it crossed the screen becoming reality as Dakota has told. “It was a lot of fun” filming the movie “except” that she had to babysit Stella. Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith’s daughter cried every time Antonio yelled “action.” She “he would cry and whimper during every take.” He had to finish by saying “cut” and go look for the little girl. “Then she would get well and happy,” Dakota recalls with a laugh that later she would think that Stella would feel that “action” was something terrifying for Stella as a baby. “I was the one who hugged her all the time”, she was going up the street down the street with the baby in her arms crying, trying to calm him down.

Those years Melanie and Antonio formed an extended family with her children, Dakota, daughter of Don Johnson and Alexander Bauer, the result of Griffith’s second marriage to Steven Bauer, and the daughter they had both had. Dakota refers to Antonio Banderas as her stepfather and the times we have seen them together are a sign of the affection, respect and admiration they feel towards each other.

At the 2019 Hollywood Film Award gala, Dakota Johnson presented the award for Best Actor to Antonio Banderas for his work in Pedro Almodóvar’s film pain and glory. His speech was very emotional: “I got a father as a gift. In fact, over time I have realized that she has been one of the most influential people in my entire life. When she was 6 years old, my mother married a man who brought into our family an incredibly bright light, a whole new world of creativity and culture, and an extraordinarily magical little sister.” “My stepfather Antonio Banderas burst into our lives. He was very vibrant, very entertaining, very funny and his English was… abstract. We saw him as someone absolutely amazing. He loved my mother and my brothers and me so overwhelmingly and so intensely and so loudly that he changed our lives forever.” He thanked her for her words: “I want to dedicate this to two people I love. One is here, Dakota, for a very simple reason: why do you always call me daddy and you still call me daddy and i love it. You have no idea how much I like it!”

