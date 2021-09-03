when style becomes a business worth 1 billion

At this point Rihanna has been fully awarded the title of business woman. In fact, after having mastered the world rankings with his songs, he seems to want to devote himself to his passions such as that for fashion. The pop star’s eccentric and unique outfits, inspired by the aesthetics of the 90s and 2000s, have left an indelible mark, just like the songs. His propensity for the fashion world has materialized in the new line of lingerie, Savage X Fenty, total expression of the singer’s sensuality and identity. A project that is part of the big family Fenty Beauty, the cosmetics company Rihanna founded in 2017.

Rihanna disappointed: clears the evidence of her love for Drake | READ

Today the brand has taken on different facets and seems to be proceeding well, so much so that in the report by Forbes the value of Savage X Fenty it is estimated at $ 1 billion. The company has registered a growth in revenues of more than 200% compared to last year, also thanks to the increase of its base of active VIP members. The lingerie line joins the capsule collection of shoes made in collaboration with Amina Muaddi, a young designer of Jordanian origins, raised in Italy, who at the age of 25 created a strictly Made in Italy shoe brand.

Gisele Bündchen: posing for a sexy summer | READ more

Amina’s footwear line has an eclectic style that in recent years has conquered not only Rihanna, but also representatives of the pop world such as Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and many other celebrities and trend setters. For the Release 7-20 by Fenty, four models of bold shoes, chose the Jordanian designer precisely for her indistinguishable touch made of bright colors and pop materials. Lingerie, cosmetics and shoes are just some of the businesses in which Rihanna is recognized for her creativity. Every day the paparazzano fans, in various parts of the world, totally capturing her outfits unique and inimitable. The singer showed off her style on the streets of New York, in the company of her current and “stylish” boyfriend A $ AP Rocky.

Kim Kardashian, a Sunday at the Colosseum | READ more

Rihanna Instagram: a unique and irreverent style

We pass from a total look pink to the acid green with a shirt that leaves no room for imagination, a miniskirt with side slit, stilettos and coordinated jewels. Rihanna not only keeps pace but also sets trends like a real diva! The singer of Diamond has always actively participated in issues related toinclusiveness, with an eye to the different types of physicality. In fact, it is not surprising that Riri has decided to dedicate an entire capsule collection to Pride Month and the LGBTQ + community. The collection includes different garments, including jackets, crop tops, socks, boxers, jockstrap and even a whip.