when Suarez teases Messi in the middle of a nap

Zapping World Eleven The 10 unmissable matches of Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23

These are holidays that must make many football fans dizzy. For several days, and on the occasion of Lionel Messi’s birthday, the Argentinian has been on vacation with two former teammates: Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas. And obviously, the Paris Saint-Germain striker needed a rest after this special season for him, marked by the first transfer of his career with his departure from Barça to France.

And that did not escape his Uruguayan friend Luis Suarez. The former Liverpool striker gently teased the seven-time Ballon d’Or by posting a photo of him on his Instagram account in the middle of a nap: “You’re sleepy grandpa”, can we read on the caption of the photo posted at 6:09 p.m. In the meantime, Lionel Messi should return in top form at the start of the school year with Paris!

When Suarez teases Messi