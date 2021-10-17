when Sylvester Stallone only had $ 106 in the bank before filming

Tonight on Canale Nove starting at 21:30 it will be back on the air Rocky by John G. Avildsen, the first chapter of the mythological film saga written and interpreted by Sylvester Stallone.

The film, which became an immense commercial success and garnered ten Oscar nominations, including two nominations for Stallone for Best Actor and Best Screenwriter, winning three very heavy statuettes for editing, directing and film of the year, made Sylvester Stallone overnight one of the most famous actors in the history of cinema, literally changing his life.

When producers Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff became interested in the screenplay written by the then unknown emerging actor, in fact, Sylvester Stallone had just $ 106 dollars in the bank: to survive Stallone had considered selling his dog, because she could no longer afford to buy him food. The producers offered him $ 350,000 for the script, but he only agreed if he could also act in the film.

Once the rights to the film were bought, Winkler and Chartoff took the script to United Artists, which estimated a budget of $ 2 million and initiated contacts with some established actors for the part of Rocky (Robert Redford, Ryan O’Neal, Burt Reynolds and James Caan were considered, among others). Winkler and Chartoff, however, kept Stallone’s word and told United Artists that they would only get the script if Stallone had the part of Rocky: the company accepted the bet, but reduced the budget to $ 1 million. Not only that: Chartoff and Winkler had to sign an agreement that defined them directly and personally responsible if the production of the film exceeded the budget, which actually happened: Rocky ended up costing $ 1.1 million, and Chartoff and Winkler managed to pay the difference by mortgaging their homes to cover the excess $ 100,000.

Recall that in the coming months a new version of Rocky 4 will be released, a director’s cut curated by Stallone himself.