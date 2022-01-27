When we do not pay the car tax we can incur the administrative stop of our vehicle. That’s when this happens

The car tax must be paid every year, at its expiry, by Italian motorists to avoid incurring it sanctions more or less serious.

Just as a vehicle cannot circulate without insurance, so the car tax must be renewed annually by millions of Italian motorists. If you don’t pay for it, you can run into unpleasant consequences that culminate with the administrative detention.

Car tax, that’s when the administrative detention is triggered

The car tax is managed by Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Bolzano and Trento. The Friuli Venezia Giulia and Sardinia regions are exceptions, for which the tax is managed by the Revenue Agency. Those who, at the expiry of the deadline for payment, are required to pay the vehicle tax vehicle owners to the public automobile register (PRA).

Read also: Scrapping ter 2022: here are the deadlines to be met

If the motorist continues to be arrears the Regions therefore have the right to contact the collection concessionaires that set in motion a process that ends with the stop of the vehicle. Obviously this measure is very rare and, before getting there, the Regions require payment by sending one series of reminders. The practice is transferred to the Revenue Agency only after a period of time has elapsed in which there has been no response from the debtor.

Read also: Ffp2 masks, attention: have you ever read the warnings on the back?

After the process of notices and recommended, the Revenue Agency notifies the motorist with the notice of administrative detention. The actual measure is triggered only at a distance of 30 days. In this way the car can no longer circulate, it cannot be scrapped or even kept in a publicly accessible place.