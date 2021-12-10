when the ban is triggered and for which products

Farewell to plates, glasses, cups and containers of plastic. The legislative decree n. 196 of 8 November 2021 provides for the entry into force of the restrictions regarding the use and purchase of single-use plastic products non biodegradable and non compostable.

The implementing decree of 2019/904 / EC introduces a series of restrictions on consumption andplacing on the market of plastic products. Let’s see from when the squeeze will start in Italy e which products will relate.

When we say goodbye to single-use plastics

The legislative decree provides for the entry into force of the restrictions on the consumption and purchase of plastic starting from 14 January 2022. From that date it will not be possible to place single-use plastic products on the market but it will be anyway It is possible to run out of remaining stocks.

Which plastic products will be banned

The restrictions will apply to all disposable plastic products, that is, those made entirely or partially in plastic with the only exception of products in chemically unmodified natural polymers.

The squeeze also affects the oxo-degradable plastics, or plastics containing additives which with oxidation can cause the fragmentation of the plastic material or chemical decomposition. Finally, the fishing gear containing plastic.

As for single-use plastics, the decree provides for a reduction in consumption for some products listed in the annexes: it is cups, glasses (including caps and lids), food containers (even those for immediate consumption as well as to take away).

The ban on placing on the market on the other hand, it concerns oxo-degradable plastics and some disposable ones such as: cotton buds, cutlery, plates, straws, balloon poles, expanded polystyrene food containers, cups or glasses in expanded polystyrene.

The tax credit for businesses

The measure also intervenes to recognize a tax credit of three million euros a year (from 2022 to 2024) for the purchase alternative products to plastic: the benefit is reserved for companies that use products such as reusable cups and plates or made of biodegradable or compostable material.

When will you still be able to use plastic objects

The law provides that it is still possible to use plastic products up toout of stock already available. Furthermore, the ban it does not apply to biodegradable and compostable products with percentages of renewable raw material not less than 40%; this rate will rise to 60% from 2024.

Fines for those who do not respect the prohibitions

The producers of these goods must adhere to Epr systems (extended producer responsibility systems), otherwise they risk facing penalties of up to 5 thousand euros. The deadlines for compliance differ according to the type of plastic products.