when the “Big Brother” of the taxman reads your posts to make you pay your taxes

Few are aware of it, but the so-called “Open Sources”, that is, the information available to the public and usable by the Revenue Agency also includes all posts on social media, including Facebook and Instagram.

As you could see from a discussion that has developed in recent months, your Facebook and Instagram posts can be used without any specific limit by the revenue agency for:

Determine the conduct of a commercial activity, for example by analyzing any promotional advertisements, including on social media;

As an aid in the selection and synthetic reconstruction of the taxable person’s ability to pay;

To determine the socio-economic context of the taxpayer.

To explain in a simpler way, the various posts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc., visible to all people, can be used by the taxman to decide if you are carrying out an economic activity, what are your financial resources to pay any assessments. and to assess your lifestyle for tax purposes.

So posting the dinner in the starred restaurant, the luxury motorboat trip on Lake Como, boasting the holidays in George Clooney’s villa could bring you very bad fiscal, because these elements can be used by the revenue agency to synthetically determine the your income and possibly issue a tax assessment notice. So it may be advisable to select the privacy level of your social media, or used in a modest way.

The Lombard king Aripert II received foreign ambassadors dressed in rags, so that they did not exist too much in requesting financial aid. A wisdom that, perhaps, should be recovered in our day against an invasive and absolute taxman.



