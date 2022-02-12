When the big match turns into the far west: tremendous brawl in Porto-Sporting

The luxury advance of the Portuguese championship ended in a series of forbidden shots involving players, stewards and photographers

It ended with a far west brawl big match yesterday evening of the Portuguese league between Port And Sporting Lisbon. The end result was 2-2a result that allows the next rivals of the Lazio in Europa League to maintain a six-point lead over Sporting, but this ‘classic’ of Lusitanian football will be remembered for scuffle unleashed in the finalwith a far west style barrel due to which they were expelled pepper, Marchesin, Palhinha And Tabata. Previously, during the match, he was also sent off Coates.

So today the sports newspaper ‘A Bola’ headlines “Toxic” on the front page, inserting the design of a gas mask in the O of this word, and asks for an investigation into the incident, while the title of the other newspaper ‘ Record ‘is “Shame”. On the front page it is also underlined that “the final of the ‘Clasico’ was characterized by attacks, expulsions and spitting which involved players, stewards, photographers and elements present on the sidelines of the match. Matheus Reis (defender of Sporting ed) was savagely attacked by elements of the opposing bench “. The triggering reason seems to be linked to a ball that ended up in a lineout and hidden by the stretcher bearers sitting on the sidelines. Fabio Coentrao reacted by pushing one of the culprits. The Var has not established any sanctions for Coentrao, while two stretcher bearers have been expelled. For Sergio Conceicao’s team, in short, a far from easy way to approach next Thursday’s match against Maurizio Sarri’s biancocelesti.