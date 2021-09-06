When the Bitcoin ETF arrives, everything will change for crypto

For months there has been talk of the Sec that could finally approve the first EFT exposed on Bitcoin. It has become a common topic of conversation among cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors alike.

But one wonders will it really change that much? The answer is yes and let’s see why. In theory, if you want to invest in Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies in general the possibilities are many. There are literally an infinite number of platforms that allow you to trade Bitcoin or fractions of Bitcoins and millions of people, in fact, speculate every day using them. But then is there really a need for this umpteenth channel to invest in cryptocurrencies? This highly anticipated SEC decision to approve the cryptocurrency ETF has two extremely strong impacts on this magmatic world.

Investors will feel comfortable

First of all, it opens the doors of the traditional market to cryptocurrencies. This means that all those traditional investors who only use funds, stocks and ETFs and would never dream of using cryptocurrency platforms, they may consider diversifying on Bitcoin as well, but sticking to those ETFs that are so familiar to them. Secondly, the approval of a Bitcoin ETF would have a very strong symbolic meaning. It would mean that regulators now consider Bitcoin ripe to be considered an investment like any other. Every investment means a risk-taking and investors are always looking for signals from authorities and experts to guide them on what is acceptable and what is not.

Loading... Advertisements

Read also: Central banks say and do not do: if they hit rates, everything collapses

Investors would be convinced I was so that for the SEC, investing in Bitcoin or, for example, in wheat is the same thing.

Read also: With cloud mining everyone can mine bitcoins and get rich. But very few serious platforms

Obviously this is not the case, but the psychological impact of this would be enormous. After all, for the very young, in a certain sense, this is already the case and we talk about it in this article on native crypto