When the change in personality is the indicator of a pathology – Corriere.it

Of Danilo di Diodoro

People worry a lot about early memory failures, but changes in character are much more alarming for neurologists. If this occurs in people over the age of 50, it is necessary to investigate to rule out neurocognitive disorders

With the increase in life expectancy – in Italy still well over 80 years, despite the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on mortality – the fear of being able to run into neurocognitive disorders, if not in a real form of dementia. We pay close attention to any first signs of loss of one’s intellectual enamel, especially when they start limping

mnemonic abilities

, they do not remember names, people, situations. Less attention is paid to behavior, which may represent a first sign that should not be overlooked. And in fact recently, in a study published in the journal Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy

has been more clearly defined a form of behavioral alteration that in some cases represents an insufficiently considered alarm bell. Is called Mild behavioral impairment (MBI) and is a mild damage to behavior, which presents with some well-defined symptoms.

Symptoms Anyone who begins to exhibit this condition, typically after age 50, has a clear change in some traits personality. At first it may be nuanced or intermittent, but it can become persistent for a period of time that, if it goes beyond six months, exceeds the time limit that marks a possible entry threshold into the disease. The person may show a reduced motivation to take actions that previously engaged him, he becomes apathetic is indifferent. Also on the emotional side there is a change, and they can appear some irritability along with mood swings. Perhaps the most evident element is however the change in the way of behaving, especially in situations of sociality, when states of agitation and reduced impulse control. Those who have never done this before can get involved with gamble, creating many worries in family members. A little at a time, sometimes even a certain becomes evident inappropriateness in social relationships, which become less empathetic even in people who were previously affable and welcome in groups. If the person is still active from a work point of view, they highlight themselves loss of skills and reduced productivity. In the face of these symptoms proceeding, generally those who begin to suffer from Mild behavioral impairment he still manages to face his own life autonomously, without the need for particular supports in daily management. Some of the symptoms described are common to other quite typical ailments of the same period of life, such as depressive and anxious forms. It is therefore important that the doctor can make a differential diagnosis so as not to attribute to an initial form of Mild behavioral impairment symptoms that are actually caused by an exclusively psychic type of disorder. Moreover, it sometimes happens that there is a simultaneous presentation of Mild behavioral impairment And Mild cognitive impairment and then the diagnosis can become laborious.

Timeliness According to the study authors, being able to detect these forms early is important, above all because research can focus on them, which for many years has been trying to find drugs or intervention programs aimed at delaying or reducing the risk of the transition to full-blown forms of dementia. “There is increasingly compelling evidence that the Mild behavioral impairment can be associated with a cognitive decline and a variety of Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers in people who are still normal on strictly cognitive assessment – say Byron Creese and Zahinoor Ismail, of the University of Exeter College of Medicine and Health, and the Department of Psychiatry, Clinical Neurosciences, Community Health, respectively. Sciences and Pathology, of the Hotchkiss Brain Institute of the University of Calgary, authors of the article -. It could then become a new marker of pre-clinical disease. It will take further research to understand the association of the Mild behavioral impairment with the development of Alzheimer’s disease, in order to be able to validate it as a possible prognostic strategy ».