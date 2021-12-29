when the coupons will be detached

It is in the announced the calendar of corporate events for the year 2022. Here they are:

February 3, 2022, preliminary consolidated data relating to the financial year 2021.

March 17, 2022, annual financial report for the year 2021 and proposal for the allocation of profits.

May 4, 2022, interim management report as of March 31, 2022.

July 28, 2022, half-yearly financial report as of June 30, 2022.

November 3, 2022, interim management report at September 30, 2022.

The electric giant highlights that a meeting with the financial community will be scheduled for the month of November 2022 presentation of the update of corporate strategies of the group.

The shareholders’ meeting called to deliberate about the approval of the financial statements of Enel as at December 31, 2021, as well as on the allocation of profits, is scheduled for May 19, 2022 in single call.

Enel then announced when it plans to pay its dividend 2022 (on 2021 accounts):

on January 26, 2022 the payment of the interim dividend for the financial year 2021 is expected, with the detachment date coinciding with January 24, 2022;

the payment of the balance of the dividend for the 2021 financial year is expected on 20 July 2022, with the detachment date coinciding with 18 July 2022.