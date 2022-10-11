when the desire to eat healthy becomes a disorder

Teaches popular wisdom that extremes are never good. That is why a positive purpose -that of having a healthy diet, prioritizing organic and natural products and avoiding preservatives and other additives- can lead to a problematic situation: orthorexia.







Orthorexia nervosa is called pathological and irrational obsession with eating healthy and for the quality of the food. This desire, which is positive and desirable in its fair measure, ends up causing various damages when certain limits are exceeded.

Orthorexia leads people to want to eat only products ecological or organic, in whose cultivation no pesticides, herbicides or additives have been used. They also avoid eating processed foods or foods that have undergone cooking methods considered unacceptable.

Why does it become a problem? Well, because complying with these precepts becomes obsessive-compulsive behavior. If this kind of food is not available, the orthorexic person prefers not to eat, which can lead to nutritional problems, in some cases similar to those of anorexia.

And not only that. Feelings of dissatisfaction or guilt also appear when it is not possible to maintain that diet in the strict way that is considered ideal, and a Social isolation derived from problems sharing meals with family and friends. All this results in a loss of quality of life.

“Health Food Junkies”

The term orthorexia was coined at the end of the last century by the American doctor Steven Bratman, who published the book ‘Health Food Junkies’ in 2000. Etymologically, it means “fair or correct appetite”.

orthorexia still is not included in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) of the American Psychiatric Association, and therefore it is not officially accepted as an eating disorder. On the other hand, anorexia nervosa, bulimia and other problems are accepted as such.

However, in the last two decades numerous studies have been carried out on orthorexia, and some questionnaires have been developed that allow diagnose it or, at least, establish when a person is at risk.

According to the Spanish Nutrition Foundation (FEN), “most experts conclude that there is in middle-class society a clear trend to orthorexia nervosa.

“Orthorexia is an emerging disorder in developed countries”, adds an article on the matter published by the specialized magazine Farmacia Profesional“Its presence has not been detected in poor countries or in population sectors with low purchasing power and a low cultural level”. It is also the majority among young adults.

Higher risk in college students

A 2019 study, carried out with data from almost 500 students at the University of Castilla-La Mancha, concluded that about 17% of students They had features of orthorexia. In any case, the prevalence varies (between 10.5% and 25.2%) depending on the questionnaires -that is, the parameters- used to measure it.

For their part, a group of Italian scientists determined in 2018 that, in a sample of students from the University of Pisa, more than a third of the total presented symptoms of orthorexia, “with higher rates among women.” Two years earlier, a study by the same team had estimated the presence of orthorexic characteristics at 32.7% of the total.

Also in this study the results were “significantly” older in womenwho also had lower body mass indexes, a higher rate of underweight status, and more instances of a vegetarian or vegan style of nutrition than men.

A striking fact is that indicated by the influence of Instagram on orthorexia. A survey conducted in 2017 by researchers at University College London revealed that among users of this social network (and not others) the presence of orthorexia was much higher than in the average of the general population.

Those results suggest that “the healthy eating community on Instagram has a high prevalence of orthorexia symptoms, and increased use of Instagram is associated with an increase in symptoms”. Therefore, they highlight the implications that social networks can have on psychological well-being.

The FEN also emphasizes that “the danger in social networks lies in the misinterpretation of some concepts and in non-professional sources of information that can lead to unhealthy practices”, with the risk of states of malnutrition and other future pathologies.

Keys to recognize orthorexia

“It is often said that the orthorexic patient has ‘a menu instead of a life’since what he eats becomes his main concern”, explain the experts Ramón Bonet and Antonieta Garrote in the aforementioned article in Professional Pharmacy.

This concern does not have to do with the amount of food eaten – as is the case with some of the most well-known eating disorders, such as anorexia and bulimia – but with quality and origin of those foods.

As has already been mentioned, there are some questionnaires that allow us to recognize when the concern about eating in a healthy way has become (or is becoming) one upset. The best known is called ORTO-15, it was developed by Steven Bratman himself and includes questions such as the following:

Happens more than three hours a day thinking about your diet?

thinking about your diet? Do you plan your meals several days in advance?

Do you consider that the nutritional value of a food is more important than the pleasure it gives you?

He has decreased quality of your life as the quality of your diet increased?

as the quality of your diet increased? Have you become stricter with yourself lately?

Has your self-esteem improved by eating healthy?

He has given up eating foods you liked to eat “good” food?

to eat “good” food? Is your diet a problem when eating out, distancing you from your family and friends?

Do you feel guilty when you skip your regimen?

Do you feel at peace with yourself and believe that it’s all under control when you eat healthy and predictably?

If the answer to four or five of these questions is yes, the designers of the questionnaire advise relax in relation to food. Unless, of course, the diet meets a specific medical prescription.

If, on the other hand, all or almost all of the questions are answered in the affirmative, orthorexia can be discussed and it is likely that it will be necessary to seek professional help.

An aggravating circumstance is that, frequently, the situation not seen as a problem by the person with orthorexia. On the contrary: the changes he observes (weight loss, improvement in self-esteem, even a certain isolation that often translates into a feeling of moral superiority) often reinforce his obsession.

Orthorexia treatment generally consists of a combination of drugs with cognitive behavioral psychological therapy. Beyond that, and as with other eating disorders, one of the priorities will be fill nutritional gaps that the person may have suffered from this problem, and its related complications.

