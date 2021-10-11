When the Italian design of light makes its way into the cinema

Even today, the iconic Artemide lamps, the most dating back (from, Eclipse a) as the most recent (Curiosity or Arrival), are capable of imposing themselves with the same force in the present, regardless of momentary fashions; rather, illuminating the environments in which they are placed in the future.

The fact that the Artemide collections represent an almost unique intersection of values, such as responsibility, sustainability, research, innovation, can be understood as much by the recurring claim “The human and responsible light”, as by the numerous recognized patents and as many awards accumulated over time.

And indeed, the fact that Artemide has contributed to the history not only of international design but also of art emerges strongly from the fact that many lamps are exhibited in the major museums of modern art and design collections in the world.

The curves of the Nesso lamp, considered to all intents and purposes a work of art, are in fact part of the permanent collections of Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)