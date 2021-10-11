News

When the Italian design of light makes its way into the cinema

Halfway between art and industry, design has helped shape the iconography of the most beloved films. In particular, the lamps of the Artemide Group, founded in 1960 by the entrepreneur and designer Ernesto Gismondi, have always had a privileged role in cinema.

What do 1979 legal drama Kramer vs. Kramer, with Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep and Jane Alexander, the gangster movie Il clan dei siciliani of 1969 with Alain Delon and Jean Gabin, Tutto l’Amore che c’e from 2000 directed by Sergio Rubini and the Oscar-winning film by Paolo Sorrentino, The great beauty? Nesso, the lamp designed in 1965 by Giancarlo Mattioli & New Town Architects Group, a work so iconic that it deserves its widespread use also in cinema.

The production house of the lamp-fetish is Artemis, which has always been at the forefront thanks to the involvement of great architects and designers (think of the collective group Architects Urbanists Città Nuova) and their innovative projects.

This jewel of Italian light design has told the story of the company and has followed its transformations.

Even today, the iconic Artemide lamps, the most dating back (from Ptolemy, Eclipse a Link) as the most recent (Curiosity or Arrival), are capable of imposing themselves with the same force in the present, regardless of momentary fashions; rather, illuminating the environments in which they are placed in the future.

The fact that the Artemide collections represent an almost unique intersection of values, such as responsibility, sustainability, research, innovation, can be understood as much by the recurring claim “The human and responsible light”, as by the numerous recognized patents and as many awards accumulated over time.

And indeed, the fact that Artemide has contributed to the history not only of international design but also of art emerges strongly from the fact that many lamps are exhibited in the major museums of modern art and design collections in the world.

The curves of the Nesso lamp, considered to all intents and purposes a work of art, are in fact part of the permanent collections of Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)

The prices of the lamps of Artemis they are largely accessible and therefore allow you to enhance your home or office with timeless design works. The Eclisse lamp, designed by Vico Magistretti in 1965, winner of the Compasso d’oro in 1967, is sold for € 175. The iconic Nesso lamp, in its largest version – 540 x 340 mm – (there is also a smaller “Nessino”) is sold for just over € 300. Finally, mention should be made of the snake-shaped lamp Boalum Led, with a list price of € 1000.

